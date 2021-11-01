Scotland Street Volume 15, Chapter 61: How the Cyclops felt

44 Scotland Street

Big Lou had left James in charge of the coffee bar. He had shown himself to be completely capable of running it single-handedly, and this had liberated her from the constant responsibility of ensuring a steady supply of cups of coffee, cheese scones, and bacon rolls. Like any owner of a small business, she had found the demands of work oppressive. Now she could take time off to spend in the company of Bob and Finlay, and she was luxuriating in the sheer pleasure of being with the two people who had come to mean everything to her.

Their plans for the Drummond Place Highland Games were now at an advanced stage. Permission had been obtained from the Gardens Committee and several notices advertising the event had been prominently displayed in the area. Local businesses had donated prizes and catering requirements were being met by Nicola’s firm in Glasgow, Inclusive Pies, that had agreed to send over a large supply of Scotch pies at a very favourable price. James had been involved too: he had baked several trays of shortbread and obtained three kegs of ale to be served in biodegradable paper cups. Everything was ready and lined up, including the equipment needed for the events themselves – the caber, the hammers, the tug-of-war ropes, the sacks for the sack races, and bales of hay to prevent people from hurting themselves in the various contests planned as the afternoon’s entertainment. Bob had even secured the services of a Scottish dancing team that would perform various dances on a raised platform, clad in short tartan skirts, tartan knickers, and white blouses with frills. A small pipe band, known for its enthusiasm rather than its skill, had agreed to play as the Games began, during the interval between events, and at the conclusion of proceedings. The prizes were to be awarded by Domenica’s friend, Mary Davidson. Everything was in place.

As they walked through Dalmeny Estate, the Firth of Forth stretching out in front of them, Big Lou asked Bob whether he was proposing to enter any of the competitions himself. He thought about this for a while before he said, “I’m not sure, Lou. What do you think?”

“Some folk might think it unfair,” Big Lou said. “It would be like giving yourself a prize, don’t you think?”

“I wouldn’t necessarily win,” said Bob. “Some of my friends have agreed to take part. They’re pretty good.”

“Even so,” said Lou. “Family hold back. You know that saying?”

Bob did. “You’re right, Lou. As always.”

She basked in his praise. Few people had ever said anything like that to Big Lou – indeed, throughout her life she had received very little praise from any quarter. She had worked hard on the farm as a child, and had received scant thanks or acknowledgement of her efforts. That was not because she had been unappreciated – it was simply because she came from a part of the world where people did not think it necessary to say too much. You said what needed to be said and left it that. You did not waste words. And here was this man – this kind, considerate man, saying that she was right. Bless you, Bob, she said under her breath; bless you Bob, and thank you.

Over the days that followed, Angus helped Bob to install the platform, pitch the small marquee that had been hired, and generally prepare the grassy expanse in the middle of the Garden where the main events were to take place. This was an open area, rather like a glade, which allowed adequate room for the tossing of the caber and the throwing of the hammer. The tracks events could take place on the perimeter of this space.

Observing the preparations from her window, Domenica reflected on the tribal nature of the forthcoming gathering. The prism through which anthropology viewed the world – the prism of otherness, had of course been abandoned, and not before time; now it was not the differences between societies so much as the similarities that engaged the attention of members of her profession. There was no difference, she thought, between these Highland Games and the trials of strength she had observed in the remote New Guinean village in which had spent six months in her early post-doctoral years. Human society, she felt, was much the same, whatever its external trappings. At heart we were all concerned with the same essentials: food, shelter, security, and status. All the rest was little more than the superficial complication of these eternal fundamentals. And complication, she told herself, was nothing of which to be proud. Complication was not the same as culture.

But what function, she wondered, did these trials of strength, these crude competitions to see who could throw things furthest, jump higher than others, or most effortlessly transfer heavy weights from one place to another? What was the point? Was it a form of mating selection: sorting out whose genes were the most likely to produce the fittest children, the offspring most likely to survive? Was it that simple, that socio-biologically focused?

And as for the strong men themselves – what went on in their heads? How did they see themselves? Were they concerned with strength because that was all they had?

It was not always a simple matter of being strong. She thought, rather inconsequentially, of Polyphemos, the one-eyed giant and son of Poseidon, who had trapped Ulysses and his crew in his cave. She thought of his rage and his throwing of boulders into the sea, and of his unhappiness. She thought of how he had been outwitted, because that was what such a person must fear above all – being outwitted by nimbler, more adroit opponents, who would laugh at you in your strength, would mock your ungainliness, and eventually, with impunity, evade your angry lashing out.

She felt sorry for Polyphemos. Ulysses and his men were interlopers, who stood for colonialism and intrusion. Polyphemos expressed their horror of the other, the indigène, made to appear brutish when the brutishness, in reality, came from their own side – from those who would make the Cyclops creatures feel bad about themselves, feel inadequate, feel unentitled. Of course, such creatures would throw rocks into the sea in their rage. Who wouldn’t?