Scotland Street Volume 15, Chapter 59: Pluscarden Abbey

44 Scotland Street

“In Dundas Street,” muttered the Psychiatric Registrar. “Il Lothario della via Dundas … Donizetti, perhaps.”

The Professor gave him a sideways look. The Registrar had a tendency to find an operatic analogy in everything, and he found it trying. Obsessive behaviour, he thought. Reductio ad opera … If that was the correct accusative … “Yes,” he said. “In Dundas Street. He told me that he had a stream of girlfriends. He said they were queuing up.”

One of the medical students, a thin young man still wearing cycle clips, closed his eyes. Queuing up … For a moment he saw himself looking out from the window of his flat in Gladstone Terrace, observing the line of attractive young women that started at the door of his stair and wound all the way down to the edge of the Meadows. Bliss. And he would be preparing to interview them before choosing one, with one or two in reserve, should his choice prove not to be quite up to his exacting standards. Oh bliss, bliss. And his MB, ChB done and dusted and with no further exams until some easy membership exam at some time in the vague future, and a good job lined up somewhere …

The Professor’s voice brought him down to earth. “There is a range of possible explanations. One is the effect of trauma. PTSD springs to mind. That obviously has behavioural ramifications as well as implications for mood. Being struck by lightning is clearly traumatic …”

“I would have thought so,” agreed the Psychiatric Registrar. “Electricity, you see … You know, by the way, that there was an opera called The Electrification of the Soviet Union. Nigel Osborne wrote it. The libretto was by Craig Raine – he of ‘The Onion, Memory’ – such a memorable poem …”

“Yes, yes,” said the Professor. “But even if trauma in that conventional sense has a role in the aetiology, there is another possibility – that the exposure to a large jolt of electricity has had a physical effect on the brain.”

“Interesting,” said the Psychiatric Registrar. “In the same way as …”

The Professor, fearing an operatic reference, cut him short. “In the same way as electro-convulsive therapy. Yes. In that way.”

They looked at one another.

“Of course, people argue about exactly how ECT works,” said the Professor, in an explanation intended for the students. They know so little, he thought. “All we know is that in some cases it does work.”

“Changes in regional cerebral blood flow and in glucose utilization,” said the Psychiatric Registrar. “My money’s on that.”

“Possibly,” said the Professor. “But not everyone would agree.”

“Not everyone agrees that night follows day,” observed the Registrar.

“But they do,” said one of the medical students. “Of course they do.”

“I’m speaking metaphorically,” snapped the Registrar.

“Just about all speech is metaphorical,” said the Professor. “Look at a passage of prose and you’ll see that the structure is almost all metaphor. Metaphor is deep in the bones of language.”

“I don’t think we need explore metaphor at these lunches,” the Registrar sniffed. “The issue is behavioural change following electrical stimulation of the brain.”

“Being struck by lightning is certainly stimulation,” observed the Professor. “And I just wonder whether this is just a further instance of the sort of result claimed by proponents of cranial electrotherapy stimulation. There are claims for the benefits of that for anxiety and depression. If that works on mood, then …”

The Senior Lecturer in Abnormal Psychology remembered something. “What was the name of that unfortunate man? The railway worker?”

The Professor looked impatient. This discussion was getting nowhere: metaphors, railway workers.

But the Senior Lecturer in Abnormal Psychology had recalled the name. “Gage,” she said. “Phineas Gage.”

One of the medical students brightened. “Oh, I read all about that,” he said. “This is the guy who got a great big metal spike blown through his head. Right through. An explosive charge went off and blew it out of its hole all the way through his brain. And he survived.”

“Yes,” said the Senior Lecturer in Abnormal Psychology. “It was a well-documented case. The fact that he survived was astonishing, but what secured him a place in medical history was the personality changes that resulted. This drew attention to the physical basis of personality, that people at that point of the nineteenth century were only beginning to wrestle with. Apparently, Gage had been a reasonable, affable man before the accident and thereafter became what was described as a vulgar and aggressive.”

“Not surprising,” said the Psychiatric Registrar. “Consider what even a slight lesion may do to behaviour and personality.” An idea had occurred to him. “The Phineas Gage case would make a good subject for an opera, don’t you think? The Case of Phineas Gage. Quite a title, that. Almost as arresting as Nixon in China.”

A medical student raised a hand. “Are psychopaths psychopathic because of a brain abnormality?”

“Yes,” said the Professor.

“No,” said the Senior Lecturer in Abnormal Psychology. “We don’t know that. But there does appear to be a genetic link.”

“It can be inherited?” the student asked.

The Senior Lecturer in Abnormal Psychology smiled. “It would appear that a disposition to psychopathy may be passed on. We’re not certain how the genes in question function – although there are theories.”

“So you can’t blame them for what they do?”

The Professor winced. “That’s very complicated.”

“I don’t think so,” said the Senior Lecturer in Abnormal Psychology. “Surely it’s simple: the psychopath doesn’t choose to be a psychopath. I thought that choice lay at the heart of any notion of blame, or fault, or whatever you want to call it. That’s been so since the time of Aristotle, I believe.”

“Then you exculpate roughly one third of the prison population,” said the Professor. “That’s the proportion of people in prison who are thought possibly to have psychopathic personality disorder. Am I right?”

The question was addressed to the Senior Lecturer in Abnormal Psychology, but before she could answer – and she would have agreed – the Psychiatric Registrar asked, “What did you find when you spoke to this patient?”

The Professor was pleased to be back on the topic in hand. “He was most impressive,” he said. “There was good social presentation. He struck me as being modest and considerate. He was neither too self-effacing nor too assertive. He spoke cogently.”

“And yet he was – according to his own account of himself – rather different before the incident?”

“Yes. As I said earlier, he was very pleased with himself. He was aware that women found him attractive, and he made maximum use of that.”

“And you think that this self-assessment was true?”

The Professor nodded. “I had no reason to doubt it. It sounded credible. And in my experience, if somebody mentions his faults, they exist. It’s different with virtues. Those may be entirely aspirational.”

The Senior Lecturer in Abnormal Psychology looked up at the ceiling. “I think the real test will be what he’s like in, say, three months. It will be interesting to see.”

“By then,” said the Professor, “he will be up at Pluscarden Abbey, I imagine. You know the place? It’s up near Elgin. Benedictines.”

They looked at him.

“Yes,” he went on, enjoying the drama of his announcement. “He’s going up there as a lay brother in the first instance – pending his acceptance as a novice. He’s been put up to it by some Italian nun he’s hooked up with. Extraordinary – but there we are.”

The Senior Lecturer in Abnormal Psychology raised an eyebrow. “Hysterical over-reaction,” she muttered.

“Possibly,” said the Professor. “But I’m not sure that we should completely discount that old-fashioned phenomenon – a change of heart.”

The Senior Lecturer in Abnormal Psychology shook head. “Leopards don’t change their spots,” she said.

The Professor’s tone was withering. “Forgive me for saying this, but is that what twenty years of studying the intricacies of the human mind have led you to conclude?”

The Senior Lecturer in Abnormal Psychology nodded. “More or less,” she said.