Scotland Street Volume 15, Chapter 58: A Thursday meeting

44 Scotland Street

“Very delicious,” said one of the students. “I love apricots.”

“Thank you,” said the Professor. Youth should be corrected gently. “Plums,” he whispered. “We’ve had a large crop this year. It all depends on the weather.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everything depends on the weather,” said one of the research fellows.

“Indeed,” said the Professor. “You might well say that.”

There was a short silence. The Professor began. “I may as well begin,” he said.

One of the students licked his fingers after finishing a plum. Another looked surreptitiously at her phone. She was expecting a text message from her boyfriend. She suspected that he had stopped loving her. The Senior Lecturer in Abnormal Psychology dabbed at her lips with a handkerchief. She wanted another plum, but was not sure whether she should ask for one. She decided not to.

The Professor reached for his notes. “I thought that we might look today at the most extraordinary case,” he said. “I have only just seen the patient and shall be seeing him again, but I thought some preliminary observations might be of interest.”

They looked at him expectantly.

“The patient is a young man in his late twenties,” said the Professor. “I shall call him Bruce. He was referred to me by a colleague in the Royal Infirmary who asked him if he wouldn’t mind a psychiatric examination after he had presented with a non-psychiatric complaint.” He paused. “He had been struck by lightning.”

The Senior Lecturer in Abnormal Psychology let out an involuntary laugh. “I’d certainly complain if I were to be struck by lightning.”

One of the medical students smiled. “Shocking,” he said.

The Professor looked at him with slight disapproval. “Let us not make light of our patient’s misfortunes,” he said.

The student looked apologetic, and blushed. He had merely followed on the remark made by the Senior Lecturer in Abnormal Psychology. She had made the original joke, but he was getting the blame. That was hierarchies for you, wasn’t it? It was.

“Bruce was quite prepared to see me,” the Professor continued. “Physically, he had escaped largely untouched. A small area of very superficial burns – and a rib fracture or two where he had landed on the road. He was, apparently, thrown some distance into the air by the impact of the lightning.”

“Astonishing,” said the Psychiatric Registrar. “You’d think that … how many volts are there in a bolt of lightning? More than 230, I imagine.”

“As it happens,” said the Professor, “I looked that up before I saw him. The figure is surprising. It’s millions of volts, apparently. Millions. And yet I read that ninety per cent of those who are struck survive. Yes, I was surprised by that, given that we’re talking about that many volts, but you’re unlucky if you succumb.”

“Unlucky if you’re hit in the first place, surely,” said the Psychiatric Registrar. “What are the odds of being hit? It must be pretty unlikely. Anybody here been struck by lightning? See? Nobody.”

“Actually,” said the Professor, “I looked at that too. There are wild variations in the estimate of the odds. I saw one in three hundred thousand being mentioned. But the British Medical Journal assured me that it’s more like one in ten million. The Office of National Statistics, however, says that it’s roughly one in a million each year. That means about sixty people are struck by lightning in the UK annually.”

There was a short silence as this information was digested. It was not a comfortable thought. It could happen. It was not all that unlikely.

“But the point,” the Professor continued, “is that this young man was, in fact, struck by lightning in Dundas Street.”

One of the medical students thought, I’m not going there. Not me.

“He was walking down the street when it happened and he was taken by ambulance to the Royal. As I said, there was little physical damage. But then, when I saw him, I realised that there was a far more interesting dimension to the case. Put simply, the lightning strike had led to what may amount to a significant personality change.”

The Senior Lecturer in Abnormal Psychology frowned. She did not like it when people bandied the term personality around indiscriminately, and she had particular views on any reference to personality change. What exactly did that mean?

The Professor caught her eye. “All right, Alice,” he said. “I’m aware of your views on this, but put it this way: there was a significant, not to say complete, change not only in affect but in attitude. Will you accept that?”

“So far as it goes, yes. But …”

The Professor raised a hand. “Bear with me. A notable feature of this case is that the patient appeared to have a significant degree of insight into his own behaviour. There was considerable self-awareness. He went to some pains to tell me of his defects. He used terms like narcissism and selfishness and painted a rather uncomfortable picture of what he had been like prior to this experience.”

The Senior Lecture in Abnormal Psychology looked unimpressed. “Not all that uncommon, of course,” she said. “People often refer to what they see as a past self in disparaging terms. It happens when they have a conversion experience, for instance. Talk to a born-again Christian about what they were like beforehand and you may get a striking degree of self-abasement. Or to a reformed drinker. This doesn’t mean that there has been any fundamental change in deep-seated traits. What it may mean is that there has been a conscious reappraisal, and a strategic decision to suppress certain urges, certain behaviours if you like. That’s not the same as so-called personality change. The underlying impulses may still be there.”

The Professor looked out of the window. He felt slightly irritated. This was his seminar. She had been eating his plums. And if you couldn’t talk about personality change in a case like this, then what could you say about it? Nothing, really.

He looked away from the window. “I take your point about caution,” he said. “But let’s put that to one side for the moment and look at what happened here. This is not about theoretical positioning on taxonomy or aetiology, or anything like that.” He glanced disapprovingly at the Senior Lecturer in Abnormal Psychology. “This is about the experience of a real young man to whom something very unusual has happened. Let’s look at that for a moment or two.”