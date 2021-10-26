Scotland Street Volume 15, Chapter 57: Bless you

44 Scotland Street

Big Lou knew that the three of them were planning something, but she was not sure exactly what that might be. It pleased her, though, to see Angus and Matthew getting on so well with Fat Bob. They came from such different worlds, with Angus being a portrait painter, Matthew being the director of an art gallery, and Fat Bob being a professional, or semi-professional strongman – he also had a job in a stone merchant’s yard, where he cut and polished marble for kitchen surfaces. Scotland’s democratic traditions, though, meant that people talked to one another as equals whatever the difference in their level of education or their station in life, and that was just how it should be, thought Big Lou. It did not matter in the least what bed you were born in: what counted was what you were inside. People in England, she suspected, sometimes just did not grasp that, and that was pity: their society was more stratified than Scotland’s; they needed to read Robert Burns’ A Man’s a Man for a’ That, she felt, because that said all that had to be said on that subject. If you understood what Burns was saying in that poem, then you understood how Scotland felt – at heart.

That morning her curiosity got the better of her. “You boys,” she called out, “you’re sitting there like a pickle of conspirators. What are you talking about?”

Angus looked at Fat Bob, expecting him to answer.

“Just a wee set of Highland Games,” Bob replied.

“In Drummond Place Gardens,” added Angus.

Big Lou came over to hear more. They were planning, she was told, to have an afternoon of Highland Games the following Saturday. “It will be in aid of charity,” Fat Bob said. “We’ll charge a pound to get in …”

“And two pounds to get out,” said Angus. “That was my idea.”

“And I’ve approached the George Watson’s Pipe Band,” chipped in Matthew. “They’ve agreed to come and play.”

Fat Bob ran through the events they had agreed to include. There would be a tug-of-war, he said: lawyers against accountants, and Catholics against Protestants.

Big Lou raised an eyebrow. “What a good idea,” said Big Lou. “Who thought of that last one?”

“I did, actually,” said Angus. “These things are community-building.”

Fat Bob nodded. “And then tossing the caber and throwing the hammer, of course. And a few track events for the weans. A sack race, maybe.”

“Good,” said Big Lou. “It should be a very good afternoon.”

Big Lou got up to attend to a customer, leaving Bob, Angus and Matthew to their planning. She looked over her shoulder at Fat Bob; she was so proud of him. Her previous men had been loners, for the most part – rather moody types who would never have sat down with people like Matthew and Angus and hatched a plot to hold Highland Games. She had known Bob for a few weeks now and there had not been a single day, nor indeed a single moment, when she had entertained so much as scintilla of doubt about him. He was a man of complete honesty – that was just so obvious – and he was kind and attentive too. The previous evening, he had insisted on cooking for her and had persuaded Finlay to help him prepare the meal. She had heard the two of them chuckling in the kitchen, and she had seen the look of pride on Finlay’s face when he and Bob had served the meal.

And then, before Finlay went off to bed, she had seen Fat Bob down on the floor fiddling with the points on Finlay’s train set, while the young boy adjusted the tiny benches and trollies on the miniature platform.

“That should do it,” said Bob. “There, that’s working now.”

And she heard Finlay say, “Thanks, Fat Bob. I like it when you come round to our place.”

“Aye, and I like it too,” said Bob. “And thanks for making me so welcome, Finlay.”

Big Lou took a deep breath. She wanted to cry. The sight of a man being gentle and kind towards a child is something that moves women profoundly – it just does. And she knew that she would never find anybody like Fat Bob again, and that if he were to ask her to marry him she would give a positive reply, immediately, there and then, without waiting to consider the matter. She would say, Yes, and then, just in case he had not heard, she would say Yes again.

Which is exactly what happened two hours later when, with Finlay off to bed and the two of them sitting together on the sofa, Fat Bob turned to Big Lou and said, “Lou, I have an important question to ask you.”

And she had said, rather quickly, “Yes” as if in answer to a question that he had not, in fact, asked. She corrected herself, saying, “Yes?”

He said, “Will you marry me, Big Lou? I’m not much to look at. I haven’t got a lot in this world – not when you come to think of it. But I have a good job, and we’ll get by on what I earn, and I’ll try to make you happy – I promise you that, Lou, I promise to God.”

She gave him her answer, and he took her hand, and pressed it against his chest, where he believed his heart to be. And it was a broad heart, and a strong one too, and she felt it beat, which was such a strange thing, and so wonderful – the heart-beat of another.

She looked at him, and he at her. Their happiness required nothing else; it was complete.

“Bless you, Bob,” Big Lou whispered.

She meant it. Whatever power there was to confer a benediction, she now invoked, in the sure and certain belief that it was the right thing to do.