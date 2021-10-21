Scotland Street Volume 15, Chapter 54: At Doddie’s hoose

44 Scotland Street

His subsequent conversation with Doddie – and his classmates Jeems, Andra and Jake – was equally unenlightening.

“Fit are ye cried?” asked Doddie at this first encounter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bertie stared at the other boy. “I’m not crying,” he said.

Doddie frowned. “Naebody said you’re greeting. Fit are ye cried?”

“He’s cried Bertie,” said Jake.

“Aye,” agreed Jeems. “Bertie Pollock. He’s cried Bertie Pollock.”

“Aye, ye’re nae far wrang there,” joined in Jeems. “Bertie Pollock fae Edinburgh. ”

Doddie now had a further question, “Fa div ye bide?” he asked politely.

Bertie looked up at the sky. He had no idea what Doddie meant and hoped that inspiration might come from above. But it did not. All he saw was a cold, empty sky. And he wondered, for a moment, how far they were from the North Pole. Fifty miles, perhaps.

Getting no response to his question, Doddie went on to say, “Foo ye deeing?”

Bertie smiled. In desperation he said, “Aye”. This appeared to satisfy Doddie, who himself then said, “Aye” – a sentiment echoed by Jake, Jeems and Andra, each of whom in turn said, “Aye.”

Having broken the ice in this way, the four Aberdonian boys then told Bertie a bit about themselves. Doddie explained that he lived at Mannofield, but that he spent every weekend at his grandfather’s farm near Cults. Or that was what Bertie thought he said, although he was by no means sure. Jake came from Milltimber and had two brothers, he said, Hamish and Willie. Jeems told Bertie that he was not sure where he came from – or again that is what Bertie thought he said. “He kens fine,” said Doddie. “Aa folk ken where they bide.”

This exchange was followed by a suggestion – from Doddie – that they play steelers. Not having any steelers himself, Bertie was given a couple of round metal marbles by each of the boys on the understanding that he could pay them back once he had won a few more himself. The game was ready to start, but before that happened, Doddie solemnly pronounced a formula that was taken up by the others, as a Greek chorus might pronounce on a character’s fate:

Eetle, ottle, black bottle,

Eetle, ottle oot;

Tak a roosty roosty nail

And pit it straight oot,

Shining on the mantelpiece

Like a silver threepenny piece,

Eetle, ottle, black bottle,

Eetle, ottle oot!

In the silence that followed, Bertie asked what this meant.

Doddie shrugged. “That means you start, Bertie, and I dinnae ken fit it means. We’ve aye done it.”

Back in the classroom, it was time for instruction in Charles Murray’s The Whistle. The class appeared to know several verses of this poem, and recited it with vigour while Bertie, embarrassed at not knowing what was going on, made an attempt to mouth the words. He felt ashamed. He felt isolated and ignorant. And the following day, when Doddie kindly invited him to come home to tea at his house – the invitation having been approved by Irene, who had engaged in conversation with Doddie’s mother at the school gate – Bertie’s sense of alienation simply grew.

Doddie was welcoming, and showed Bertie his collection of birds’ feathers, his electric train set, and the rugby ball signed by Stuart Hogg and Gregor Townsend that his father had bought at a charity auction. Then he escorted Bertie into the garden, where Bertie helped him take the tea bags off the line.

“Why do you hang tea bags on the washing line?” Bertie asked, as they released the small shrivelled squares from their pegs before putting them into a jar.

Doddie seemed surprised by the question. Was this not something that everyone did? Perhaps Edinburgh, he reflected, was different. “To dry them,” he replied.

He was now speaking English to Bertie, and there was no difficulty in their understanding one another.

Bertie was puzzled. “But you’ve already used them,” he pointed out. “Why dry them out?”

“To use them again, of course,” said Doddie. “You dry them, see, and then you can use them again. We use our tea bags three times. Jeems says that at his house they get six cups of tea out of each bag. That’s a lot, I think.”

Bertie had heard that there was a certain degree of parsimony in Aberdeen, but he had not expected this. Nor had he expected what happened next, which was for Doddie to show him how to repair a hot-water bottle after it perished.

“You can fix them with a bicycle puncture repair kit,” Doddie explained. “We keep our hot water bottles for thirty years, you know. This one here, Bertie, belonged to my grandfather. My Dad still wears his slippers. Patched up a bit, of course, but still all right.”

Tea consisted of a bowl of oatmeal porridge and half a rowie, a buttery roll on which a very small amount of jam had been spread.

“My granny makes that jam,” Doddie explained. “She collects the berries from the hedges. The only thing she has to pay for is the sugar.”

Bertie was collected by Irene at six o’clock.

“You’ll have had your tea?” Irene asked.

Bertie nodded.

Irene drove them home. “I’m so pleased you’re enjoying yourself here, Bertissimo,” she said.

Bertie said nothing. Before he had left Doddie’s house he had had an urgent conversation with his new friend. Doddie, it transpired, knew how to use his father’s solar-powered computer and had agreed to Bertie’s request that he send an email to Ranald Braveheart Macpherson, who not only knew the combination number for his father’s safe, but knew, too, all his computer passwords. Ranald had told Bertie that if he needed help, he was to send a message. Bertie wrote one for Doddie to send.

“Please help me, Ranald,” it read. “Please help me to get home. Very unhappy here. Your friend, Bertie.”