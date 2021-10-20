Scotland Street Volume 15, Chapter 53: We’re all of us lost

44 Scotland Street

Elspeth poured his coffee as they sat out on the terrace, taking advantage of the warm mid-afternoon sun. An area of high pressure had settled over Scotland, and the sky was devoid of cloud. Elspeth had put on a battered sunhat and the Duke had taken an ancient Tam o’ Shanter out of his pocket, brushed it down, and then planted it firmly on his head.

“This tam belonged to my father,” he said. “He was with Fitzroy Maclean in the desert during the War. And in the Balkans.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duke looked at Elspeth. “Do you know who Fitzroy Maclean was?”

Elspeth looked embarrassed. “It sounds as if I should.”

The Duke shook his head. “No, I wouldn’t say that. I wouldn’t expect your generation to know about him. He was one of our finest men, though. He had an adventurous life – the sort of life nobody leads today. He sat through Stalin’s show trials; he fought in the Western Desert and with Tito in Yugoslavia; he was in Parliament for a long time. He wrote travel books and spoke numerous languages and ran a hotel in the Highlands … My father knew him well. I went to his funeral. It was the last funeral Scotland will ever have for a hero, a clan funeral that everybody attended, with a piper playing a lament, and crofters and fishermen rubbing shoulders with smart Edinburgh people, and everybody aware that the country had lost a great man …”

He stopped. “I shouldn’t be talking about the past. It’s only too easy, but I don’t want to wallow in nostalgia.”

“You started off talking about corrosion,” said Elspeth.

The Duke took a sip of his coffee. “Yes, corrosion. Living here, a few miles from the sea,” he continued, “we don’t see as much corrosion as they do down on the coast. I have a friend over on Mull who is right on the shore. He gets wind coming in from the Atlantic and it’s laden with salt. You don’t see it, of course, but the salt is there. And do you know what? He went to open his front door one day, and the door fell off. Right off. It landed on the ground with a great bang. The hinges had corroded.”

“No!”

“They were meant to be brass. He always went for brass, because it’s not meant to react to salt. It’s the same with stainless steel. But the problem is that they sell stuff that claims to be stainless, but isn’t.”

The Duke took another sip of his coffee. “Talking of doors, do you know I’m having some alterations done to the house? I’ve been putting it off for some time, but I’ve decided to bite the bullet. You may recall that when you and Matthew came to dinner at my place, we ate in a rather poky little dining room at the back of the house. Remember?”

“I rather liked it.”

“Oh, it’s all right. It’s just that I find it a bit small. If you have more than four people for dinner, as I sometimes do, it gets a bit crowded. So I decided to incorporate a large pantry with the dining room. Together the two will make a good-sized room.”

“That seems reasonable enough. Who’s your architect?”

“Actually, I’m not employing an architect. No need to, in my view. If you get a builder who knows what’s what, then they can do the drawings in-house. A competent draughtsman can do much of what an architect does.”

“Perhaps that’s what we need. Matthew has been talking about building a conservatory. On that side of the house, over there. It’s south-facing.”

“And has lovely views too,” said the Duke. “The Lammermuir Hills.”

“I can imagine sitting out there a lot,” said Elspeth. “We have this terrace, of course, but it can get a bit chilly – even in summer – if there’s much wind about. Anything from the north or north-east can be a bit chilly.” She paused. “Have you got a good builder, Duke?”

“The best. He lives in Penicuik. People speak highly of him around here. An Orangeman, I believe. He’s had a look at the house and it was he, in fact, who suggested that we simply remove the wall between the existing dining room and the pantry. He says we don’t need planning permission. I assume he’s right. Anyway, he says he can do it as early as next week. He said the messy bit will last only two days – then it can all be finished off pretty quickly. I must say …”

The Duke suddenly stopped talking. He looked at Elspeth quizzically, as if unsure about something. “Elspeth,” he said, “may I ask you a very personal question?”

She nodded. “I don’t mind.”

“Are you unhappy?”

She had not expected this, and for a few moments she was unsure what to say. Then she answered, “For the most part, no. But sometimes …”

“It’s just that you seem unhappy to me. I’m not sure why I think that – perhaps it’s something in your eyes. The eyes give us away, you know.”

She looked away, unsettled.

“I don’t mean to embarrass you,” said the Duke. Then, “Is it your marriage?”

She shook her head. “No, it’s not Matthew. He’s a good husband to me. And I love him dearly.”

“Good, so it’s being out here, with the boys. Trapped? Am I right?”

She sighed. “Perhaps.”

“And not having any sense of purpose? Or is that putting it too strongly?”

“Maybe. I mean, no, you’re not putting it too strongly.”

The Duke sat back in his chair and looked up at the sky. “We’re all of us pretty lost, I think. We have no purpose to our lives because we don’t believe in anything. And because we don’t believe in anything, there are no challenges for us. It’s all flat and featureless. Empty.”

“Isn’t that a bit extreme? Some people still have a cause.”

“Yes, they do. And in Scotland, what is that cause for many of our compatriots? A new Scottish state – because the existing state is not one that some people find easy to believe in any longer. We want to have a sense of something we can create ourselves. A chimera, perhaps, but our chimera. We want to have a mission in our lives, and the national cause provides one. I can see that.”

“And where do you stand?” asked Elspeth.

The Duke hesitated. “I can see both sides, quite frankly. And surely one shouldn’t deny that there are always two sides to such issues.” He paused again, before adding, enigmatically, “Head or heart?”

Elspeth waited. And then the Duke continued, “There are patriots on both sides, we might remind ourselves. Perfectly reasonable people have quite differing ideas of the good. And remember that people may take up a position enthusiastically because it is something that they are invited to believe in. And when you haven’t believed in anything for some time, that’s an attractive invitation. Therein lies the appeal of identity politics throughout the world.”

“Heal Scotland and I heal myself?”

The Duke turned to look at Elspeth again. “These are big questions, and the real issue is what can be done to make you feel better?”

“Talking to you seems to help,” said Elspeth. She barely thought about the words before she uttered them, but, once she had spoken, she immediately realised that what she said was true.