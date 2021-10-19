Scotland Street Volume 15, Chapter 52: Elspeth reflects

44 Scotland Street

It seemed to Elspeth that Domenica had a far more interesting life than she did. She knew that this was not a line of thought one should pursue: all of us know of others whose lives seem more colourful, more fulfilling than our own. Other people, it often seems, have more friends than we do. Other people have more going on in their lives; have more interesting things happen to them; have more disposable income, more attractive clothes, fewer problems with their weight, their cholesterol levels, or their hair. Other people, Elspeth thought, don’t have triplets, or live in a place where for large parts of the day there is simply nobody around with whom to have a chat. If she felt lonely, as she often did with Matthew off at work in the gallery, then to whom could she talk? James, the au pair, might be around, but his working time was now shared between them and Big Lou’s coffee bar, and anyway James was young and there was a limit to the company he could provide. He was planning something, Elspeth felt, but she had no idea what it was.

“Are you happy with these arrangements?” she had asked him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What arrangements?”

“The deal we agreed. You work here so many days a week and then so many at Big Lou’s.”

He assured her he was. “This suits me fine. It really does. I love helping out in the coffee bar – I really do. You meet all sorts of people. And I like Big Lou. She makes me laugh. We have a great time.”

She was pleased with that, because they liked having him about the place. He was by far the most successful au pair they had had: he was good with the boys, who adored him; he was a talented cook; he was good with his hands, and had recently fixed not only a washing machine but also a leaking water tank, a malfunctioning computer, a fence, and a window that had been broken by a ball kicked by one of the boys. James was in every respect perfect, and if Elspeth was discontented with her lot, it had nothing to do with him. She had heard stories from other young mothers of nightmare au pairs, including one who had been dealing in stolen goods from the house, another who drank, and a third who spent several hours a day, every day, washing her hair. Elspeth knew that she was lucky to have James, but what she needed were friends, and that, it seemed, was more difficult, living in the country.

There was the Duke of Johannesburg, of course, who was James’s uncle, and who lived just a few miles away. He was always happy for her to call in for a cup of tea, and he sometimes called in to see her on his way back from West Linton, where he played bridge two afternoons a week. Recently, though, he had had trouble with transport, and these calls had become less frequent. His Gaelic-speaking driver had gone back to Stornoway and had taken the Duke’s old Land Rover with him, promising to return it, but failing to do so. That left the Duke only with the car that he had bought from a man at Haymarket Station and that had proved to be temperamental. It was a strange-looking car: it was difficult to tell at first glance which was the front and which was the back, and it was only when one opened the door and saw the position of the steering wheel that one could work out which way it was meant to go. A further problem was the fact that nobody had as yet identified what make it was. The garage man to whom the Duke went, a mechanic whom he had used for years, had expressed the view that it was Belgian, but he was not certain about that. When spare parts had been needed, they had found that Alfa Romeo parts appeared to fit, but then so did some made by Ford. This had left the garagiste scratching his head.

“The important thing is that the car goes,” he said. “That’s the bottom line, Duke – believe me. If your car goes, you’re happy. If it doesn’t, you’re unhappy.”

“True,” said the Duke.

That afternoon, on the day after the dinner with Angus and Domenica, Elspeth was thinking about her situation when she heard the crunch of tyres on gravel and looked out to see the Duke of Johannesburg’s unusual car drawing up outside. It was exactly what she wanted. She felt in the mood for a chat. James had taken the boys to play in the woods and she had been sitting there, looking at the hills. The arrival of the Duke was very well timed.

She went outside to greet him.

“Car’s playing up again,” he said. “I had to drive half the way from Carlops in reverse. Then it got unstuck and went forward again.”

Elspeth expressed sympathy. But then she said, “There comes a time when you have to get rid of a car.” She paused. “Have you thought of going electric?”

“It would be an awful bother changing the batteries,” he said.

Elspeth smiled. “Let’s have tea on the terrace. Have you been playing bridge?”

“Dreadful hands,” said the Duke. “I had the wrong cards. But you have to make do with the cards you get.”

Yes, thought Elspeth. You do.