Scotland Street Volume 15, Chapter 51: Room issues

44 Scotland Street

“He’s back,” Dave called out from the kitchen when he heard the door open and close. “Torquil has returned from his intimate little tête-à-tête with his friend upstairs. Let’s hear all about it, Torquil, you dark horse, you.”

Rose appeared from her bedroom – the one she shared with Alistair. “What do you two talk about?” she asked. “Or do you just, you know, commune with one another?”

Torquil ignored the taunt. “We talk about all sorts of things. She’s an anthropologist, you know. She’s worked in some amazing places. Papua New Guinea. The Malacca Straits.”

“And you know all about that sort of stuff?” asked Rose.

“No. But we talked about other things.”

Rose took Torquil aside. “Torquil, can we talk?” she said, her voice lowered.

Torquil nodded. “Of course.”

“In there.” She nodded in the direction of the room she had just left. Torquil followed her back into the room, closing the door behind him. Rose gestured for him to sit down.

“I don’t want to talk about this in front of the others,” she said. “But I feel I can talk freely to you.”

“Of course you can.”

“And you can talk freely to me,” Rose continued. “You know that, don’t you?”

He nodded. “We always have. You remember when we discussed your relationship with your sister. And I told you about how I felt when Sally chucked me. That wasn’t my fault, you’ll remember.”

Rose frowned. “You have to move on, Torquil. You can’t live in the past. Sally is history as far as you’re concerned. And Phoebe said that your star signs were completely incompatible.”

“That’s nonsense,” he snapped back. “You don’t believe any of that rubbish, do you? She picks up all those ideas from Findhorn. You know how weird they are up there. The problem with Sally was that she was looking for somebody exactly like her father. I worked that out eventually. She wanted somebody who was just like him. I wasn’t.”

Rose looked doubtful. “I’m not so sure of that.”

“Well, I am. I met her father. I think that he liked me. He said he did. He said to me, ‘I quite like you.’ Those were his exact words.”

“You have to forget Sally. You have to move on.”

“I have moved on,” protested Torquil. “I used to be … be there.” He pointed to one side of the room. “Now I’m here. I’ve moved on.”

“Then stop talking about her.”

“I wasn’t. You brought her up.”

Rose sighed. “This is not about Sally. It’s not about you. It’s about me and Alistair. Or mostly about Alistair.”

Torquil waited.

“I don’t dislike Alistair,” Rose began. “I wouldn’t want you to think that.”

“I never thought you did.”

“It’s just that I don’t see why I have to share a room with him.”

He gave her a reproachful stare. “You chose to share with him.”

“I know I did. But that was at the beginning – when we first moved in. Remember? And it was you, I think, who said that we weren’t going to allocate rooms on a gendered basis.”

“I did. Yes, that was me. But it was also you. You were in favour of it, remember. You and Phoebe both said that was fine by you.”

“I know. But that was because we were so keen to show that we had risen above all that stuff – all that single-sex nonsense.”

“Well? Nobody said they were unhappy with it, did they?”

Rose laughed. “You’re talking about the boys. Of course, they’re not going to object. Ask a guy if he wants to share with a female, and he’ll say ‘Sure’. Ask a girl the same thing and you won’t get the same answer.”

“But you both said you wanted to,” Torquil pointed out.

“That’s because we didn’t want to appear uncool,” she said. “Then we discovered it wasn’t such a good idea.”

Torquil hesitated before saying, “Is Alistair making things difficult for you?”

She shook her head. “No, he’s not like that.”

“Then?”

“I think he’s thinking things,” said Rose.

“What things?”

“Things. I’m not sure exactly what – but you can tell he’s thinking. He looks at me sometimes and I realise that he’s … he’s thinking.”

Torquil resisted the temptation to laugh. “Do you think he fancies you?”

Rose shook her head. “No. Well, maybe. Who knows?”

“So what do you want me to do?” asked Torquil.

“Why don’t you let Alistair share with you? You’re both guys, and your room is bigger than the other two bedrooms put together.”

“And you?” asked Torquil. “Who will you share with? With Phoebe?”

Rose shook her head. “No, with Dave. Phoebe can have a room to herself. She’s too weird to share with anybody really.”

“Let me get this straight,” said Torquil. “Alistair moves in with me. You move in with Dave. Phoebe has a room to herself. Is that what you want?”

“More or less. In fact, yes, that’s what I want.”

“But I don’t want to share with Alistair. Why can’t he share with Dave and you and Phoebe share? Two guys sharing and two girls sharing. What’s wrong with that?”

Rose gave Torquil a sullen look. “Why can’t I share with Dave?”

Torquil thought for a few moments. Then he said, “You fancy Dave, don’t you?”

Rose looked away. “Maybe. In the past. Not now.”

“You’ve moved on?”

“Yes.”

“And do you think he wants to share with you? Have you spoken to him about it?”

“Not in so many words. I thought if you said that you were doing a reorganization, he’d accept it.”

Torquil asked what Rose thought Phoebe would want – if she were to be asked.

“You don’t ask Phoebe for an opinion,” came the reply. “She can’t handle these things.”

“And Dave? Did you ask Dave what he wanted?”

Rose shrugged. “Dave doesn’t mind either way.”

“Do you think Alistair’s into guys?”

“Maybe.”

“Maybe he’d like to share with Dave. Have you thought of that?”

Rose’s tone was dismissive. “I don’t do hypotheticals,” she said.

“Why don’t you share with me?” asked Torquil, adding, “Hypothetically.”

“Because you aren’t Dave,” Rose replied. “Sorry, Torquil. No offence, but you just aren’t.”