Scotland Street Volume 15, Chapter 31: Garlic naan

“Do you have brothers or sisters, Bob?” she asked as the waiter produced a bowl of Indian breads.

Bob nodded. “Four sisters,” he said. “Amelia, Annie, Maddy and Ginger. All of them, apart from Ginger, are younger than I am. Ginger is two years older. Maddy is the baby of the family.”

“Where does Ginger get her name?” asked Big Lou. “Is she a redhead?”

“Very slightly,” said Bob. “Just a touch. Her hair’s lovely – a bit like a fox’s coat, you know – that sort of red.” His voice was filled with pride. This is a man talking about his sister, thought Big Lou.

“Pretty.”

Bob offered the bread basket to Lou before helping himself to a piece of garlic naan. “Yes,” he said. “Just like you.”

Big Lou caught her breath. Had he said that Ginger was pretty – just like her? Had he really said that?

She blushed in her embarrassment.

Bob reached out to put his hand upon hers. His touch only lasted for a moment, and was gentle. The strongest of men are the gentlest of men, she thought.

“I mean it,” he said. “You’re a very beautiful woman, Lou.”

Big Lou knew neither what to say nor where to look. She was unused to compliments, and indeed could not recall when last she had received one. She was accustomed, of course, to hearing her bacon rolls commended – and her cups of coffee, too, on the milky surface of which she often traced a trademark thistle – but a personal remark of this sort was quite different. She was not one for flattery, and would never have sought plaudits of any sort, least of all ones pertaining to her appearance. And yet to hear Bob say this was intensely pleasing, and she felt a sudden welling of affection for this well-set man with his fresh, open face and his rather old-fashioned manner; with his gentleness and his regard for his sister. She could certainly fall in love with this man, she decided – and indeed perhaps she already had.

“You’re very kind,” she said. “But you don’t have to say things like that to me.”

She realised immediately that this sounded ridiculous. Of course, he did not have to say things like that – and to draw attention to the fact made her sound ungracious.

Bob was undeterred. “I know I don’t. But I want to. I want you to know what I think.”

She seized the opportunity to show her appreciation. “It was really kind. And thank you.” Then she added. “You’re not so bad yourself.”

He smiled. “Och, away with you. Not me. I’m …” He hesitated. Then he went on, “I’m nothing. Not me. I’m just nothing.”

Big Lou was adamant. “You’re not nothing, Bob. You’re strong.”

Once again, it was not what she intended to say. Of course he was strong. He was, after all, a professional strongman – or semi-professional – and that was what such people were: they were strong.

“I do my best,” said Bob, taking a bite of garlic naan. “But there are guys who are stronger than I am, you know. There’s this fellow in Glasgow who can pull a train. I never thought I’d see it, but I did. It was for charity – for the lifeboats, I think. He pulled a railway carriage along the length of a platform at Queen Street Station. It was in all the papers.”

Big Lou shook her head in wonderment. “You’d think that would be impossible.”

“You would,” agreed Bob. “But he did it. And then there’s Neil Ainslie. You heard of him, Lou?”

She shook her head. “I don’t know much about these things.”

“Well, Neil could tear a telephone directory in two. I saw him do it many times. He ripped them up.”

Big Lou took a sip of the glass of mango juice the waiter had brought her. “Amazing,” she said. “A telephone directory? A thick one?”

“Yes, a big thick one. Just like that.”

She wanted to move the conversation on, and so she asked him about Aberfeldy. Had they lived in the village itself? He explained that they had lived just outside town, on a large farm, where his father was the stockman. “My dad never had his own farm,” he said. “He would have loved that. Nothing big – just enough to keep some cattle and maybe grow a bit of hay – some neeps, maybe; that sort of thing. But he never had the money. Nor the land. So he worked as a stockman on this farm owned by a woman who had inherited it from her father. She was a good farmer, and she treated the people who worked for her very well. But she died. It was tractor accident.”

Big Lou winced. “Poor woman.”

“Yes,” said Bob. “It was bad luck. She left the farm to her nephew in Glasgow. He drank, and he owed a lot of money. So he sold it to a man who wanted to do the whole thing himself. He gave my father his notice and, well, he became ill. My mother said it had nothing to do with losing his job, but it was a bit of a coincidence if you ask me. There are people who can die of disappointment, Lou. I’m sure of it.”

Big Lou agreed. “They used to call that dying of a broken heart. It’s the same thing, don’t you think?”

“Yes. And it was what did it for my father, I think. I was sixteen at the time and it was really difficult for my mother. We lived in a tied house on the farm. And so we had to move out. That was hard, and we ended up living in a tiny, damp flat in Perth. My mother had to scrape about to get enough money just for food, let alone anything else, and so I left school and got a job so that I could contribute something to the household. We were really poor. We had nothing, you know.”

Big Lou waited for Bob to continue. “I’m sorry,” she said. It was difficult to think of anything else one might say.

“There was no work where we were,” said Bob. “I tried to get an apprenticeship in a panel-beating workshop, but the owner took on his nephew instead of me. I tried to get a plumbing apprenticeship. Nothing doing. So I went off to Glasgow. I was sixteen and still wet behind the ears. I had one suitcase and fourteen pounds that I had saved up. That was all. Fourteen pounds, Lou.”

“What happened, Bob?” She experienced an uncomfortable sense of foreboding. Cities beckoned to the children of farmers. They always had. The promises they made were rarely kept. But Bob smiled.

“Don’t worry, Lou. Sometimes the world surprises us, don’t you think? Not all outcomes are bleak; not everybody is ready to take advantage of the weak; there are good people about, Lou – there really are.”

“Yes,” said Big Lou. Bob was right; but why, she wondered, was it even necessary to say what he had said? How had cynicism, suspicion and distrust assumed such a role in our lives? What had happened, she wondered, to trust, goodness, and courtesy?