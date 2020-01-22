Read Robin Robertson’s contribution to Edinburgh’s Message From The Skies

Message from the Skies returns to Edinburgh this month, with five celebrated writers reflecting on Scotland’s relationship with our waters, coasts and maritime heritage. Their words will illuminate and animate landmarks around the city until Burns Night, 25 January. Here, Robin Robertson takes a whistle-stop tour around Scotland’s coast...

Ten Thousand Miles of Edge, by Robin Robertson

Looking for the long pulse of Scotland.

Not here in the Central Belt, where most folk are; not Scotlandland – twinned with Poundland or Legoland, its national flower the plastic bag; not its mapped centre, Schiehallion, with its garden the Black Wood of Rannoch, home of my people – but at the farthest edges, its islands and sea-coasts.

The sea protects us, the sea links us.

From the Solway Firth round the Rinns of Galloway past the Firth of Clyde and its closed shipyards to the nestled isles of Bute and Arran, and round Kintyre through the North Channel to the open sea and Islay, home to Lagavulin, and Loch Finlaggan, once the seat of the Lord of the Isles.

Half Scotland’s catch is taken here, from the Malin Sea to the Minches, from the Mull of Kintyre to Cape Wrath.

To the lean wilderness of Jura: empty, knuckled by the three Paps, with raised beaches to the west; and north, where the tide-race funnels into the bottleneck, the narrow gap with Scarba, to make the monster that is Corryvreckan: the speckled cauldron, the whirlpool, where Orwell nearly drowned, where the sea blisters, sliding up into hanging towers that drop like lift-shafts, down into their own absence.

And then the garden of Colonsay and Oronsay, safe harbour at Scalasaig, the wooded valley of Kiloran: magnolia, maples, rhododendrons. Mull, promontory island, Iona the bright chapel, Staffa’s pillared cave of organ pipes – to Tiree and Coll and the Small Isles beyond.

The sea sewn by dolphins, moving north to Elgol, where the ridged keels of the Black Cuillin rise over Loch Coruisk’s hidden glass. Skye under its own sky, island of the MacLeods and Dunvegan Castle, where Am Bratach Sìth, the Fairy Flag, is held, and when unfurled is said will multiply the men on the battlefield and win the day for the clan, as it has done twice, and holds one more victory yet.

In the east crook, in the Inner Sound, is Raasay, the deep sea here is now where submarines sleep, and the ghost of Sorley’s Hallaig, where only ferns and birches grow on the slope, below the ruins of the cleared village where their fields had been.

West to the Western Isles, the Long Island, sixty-five islands long – fifteen of them still alive – over a hundred miles from Berneray to Berneray, Renish Point to the Butt of Lewis. Their names a litany – Mingulay, Pabbay, Sandray, Vatersay, Eriskay – Barra of the seal-song, South Uist, North Uist, Lewis of the Gaelic psalm: that hypnotic drone, slow as pibroch, bleak and rolling as this cold Atlantic swell. The raised stones – the great circle of Callanish, the double-skinned broch of Dun Carloway – and the hidden stones, like The Beasts of Holm: the skerry, just out from Stornoway harbour, which sank the Iolaire on New Year’s Day with two hundred sailors, fifty yards from home.

When the seaweed harvest failed, the islanders made offerings to Shony, the sea-god, wading into the ocean with porridge or a cup of ale, pouring it into the breaking waves: throwing the produce of the land into the sea, so the sea would throw its produce onto the land.

And now all we feed it is sewage, oil and plastic.

To the outliers: and furthest west to Hirta, where people had lived three thousand years at least, on seabirds and their eggs, till 1930, when the last were taken off and given work on the mainland, in forestry, when not one of them had ever seen a tree.

Past the Flannan Isles, Rona, Sule Skerry the seal island, north of Sutherland and Cape Wrath to the lethal Pentland Firth, to come at last round Hoy’s great cliffs of red sandstone, the Old Man, and Rackwick Bay, to the haven in the sound: the harbour of Stromness, gateway to Neolithic Orkney. Within a mile’s radius, the chambered tomb of Maeshowe, the Stones of Stenness and the Ring of Brodgar, with the Ness of Brodgar’s temple complex being slowly released from the ground by trowels, aligned as it is between these two stone circles and two lochs, hung in a basin of light. Eynhallow, the holy island, vanishing island, that disappears as you row towards it – and the islands of Westray, Papa Westray, the Holm of Papay – islands off islands off islands – North Ronaldsay, where the sheep are kept on the shore by a drystane dyke, and eat seaweed.

Past Fair Isle – and on up to Shetland: the furthest north is Out Stack, north of Unst, and furthest east in all Scotland – Bound Skerry in the Out Skerries. See the perfect broch on Mousa, the fulmars planing at Sumburgh and Fitful Head, the shell-sand sweep of beach at St Ninian’s Ayre.

Down past the peatlands, by Helmsdale and Brora to the Dornoch Firth and Moray Firth to Lossiemouth and Hopeman beach where we huddled, sand-blown behind windbreaks, on Scotland’s cold shoulder every summer – then round the ports of Fraserburgh and Peterhead: whaling; fishing; then oil; then heroin. My coast, lost like Forvie, to moving sands, like the dunes of Balmedie to one American’s greed, and my city, Aberdeen, lost to oil – to the robber barons and city planners. The thieves. From the sea-village of Footdee, close-in at the wall under the waves, to the Castlegate and the Tolbooth, down the Spital’s cobbled streets to the old town: the melted Snow Kirk and the beauties that remain – King’s College, Dunbar’s Mercat Cross, the Chanonry to Seaton Park, with the Don glittering below in the sun, curved like a crozier under the gaze of St Machar. On Sunday, south through the Mearns and the great Highland Fault to Stonehaven bay, to visit the grandparents: with the reward of a Giulianotti’s ice-cream cone at the end, while Sunset Song played in the background over Carron Water, under Dunnottar. Then Crail, Pittenweem – all those pretty East Fife fishing villages – Anstruther, Elie – to the Forth and over it, to the great good sense of Edinburgh. Built, like Aberdeen, on seven hills, but great hills that still stand guard above the city.

Climbing the Nelson Monument on Calton Hill looking out over the metalled Firth to the Kingdom; south to the city, to the Pentlands; east to the sea; down at the Parthenon – unfinished, barely started, the flecked people far below, and my father standing there, smoking, dead these twenty years.

And all that’s south of here are the Marches, the Debatable Lands, the Borders down to Berwick. What matters here is this: the permeable sea-membrane of land – Scotland’s ten thousand miles of edge from the Solway Firth to the Tweed.

The sea protects us, the sea links us.

We are many people: settlers, wresting a living from the sea – the Celtic Scots of Dalriada, the Picts, the Norse and Normans – flying under many flags – Saltire, Standard, Union – but quickly European, trading for centuries across those borders, and internationalists: citizens of the world.

And we peopled the world from these shores: invented, built, explained, explored – we wrote ourselves into history from this small country, and our country was peopled in turn: the Irish from famine, Jews from the pogroms, Asian, Italian, Russian, Polish, all – welcomed, all.

We don’t own the land, we tend it briefly, and the sea protects us, and keeps us. And the sea links us; lets us in, and lets us leave.

