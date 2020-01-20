Read Kathleen Jamie’s contribution to Edinburgh’s Message From The Skies

Have your say

Message from the Skies returns to Edinburgh this month, with five celebrated writers reflecting on Scotland’s relationship with our waters, coasts and maritime heritage. Their words will illuminate and animate landmarks around the city until Burns Night, 25 January. Here, Kathleen Jamie reflects on the lonely existence of a wave buoy...

Seascape with WEC, by Kathleen Jamie

Those five cardinal wave-rider buoys

-yellow and black-

visible from the clifftop,

transmit back

-in real time-

a live data stream: wave height, period,

direction, etc.

They mark a deep-water

wave test site, where,

now riding high, now

lost in a trough, a single

yellow-hulled prototype WEC

is doing ok – surviving

even 18-metre waves

as it generates

its mite of electricity

for our all-consuming grid.

-But oh, to be tested so!

Pitched out there alone

against the wild Atlantic!

Oh to be so appraised!

And when you fail,

have engineers lie awake at night,

loving you like a child.

Devised by Edinburgh’s Hogmanay in partnership with Edinburgh City of Literature, this year’s Message From the Skies is subtitled Shorelines and marks Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 2020 with texts by five leading writers reflecting on our relationship with our coasts, waters and maritime heritage projected onto buildings around the city. Supported by Creative Scotland through the Scottish Government’s Edinburgh Festivals Expo Fund, these literary illuminations continue until Burns Night on 25 January. For more information, visit www.edinburghshogmanay.com