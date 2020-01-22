Read Charlotte Runcie’s contribution to Edinburgh’s Message From The Skies

Message from the Skies returns to Edinburgh this month, with five celebrated writers reflecting on Scotland’s relationship with our waters, coasts and maritime heritage. Their words will illuminate and animate landmarks around the city until Burns Night, 25 January. Here, Charlotte Runcie offers a meditation on Scotland’s lighthouses...

Lightkeepers, by Charlotte Runcie

Don’t you find that Edinburgh gets so dark, some January days, you can feel its teeth on your neck?

Even in the dark, though, you know you’re here. You can smell the breweries and the salt. And from this old city you can see such a long way.

If you head up the hills on pale mornings, and look to the north, you can just about see the green of Fife, and the beginning of the sea, and the rest of the world stretching out before you like a whole new year.

Some mornings, in the east, the rising sun makes the sea into a path. It takes the songs and stories and ideas we have in the dark and it shows us a route across the world.

At night, can you see the lighthouses? Look further. They’re all around the country, all over the coast, a sparkling necklace made of light, a string of fairy lamps, little fires held out against the darkness. That’s what the sky must think.

We have filled the north with light, even in the darkest days.

And light has a way of returning.

*

Scotland’s lighthouses are controlled from inside this building, The Northern Lighthouse Board. Here. On George Street. In the centre of Edinburgh. In the centre of the Scottish Enlightenment, with the Royal Society just up the road to the east, and the statue of James Clerk Maxwell, the first person to connect the ideas of electricity, magnetism and light.

There is even a little lighthouse right here.

From this little lighthouse in the middle of the capital city, beacon calls to beacon. This is the heartbeat of the light we send out to the sea.

Not far from here, there’s a lighthouse in the Firth of Forth, on the Isle of May. It was designed by an engineer called Robert Stevenson.

In 1816, on that tiny island, once home to medieval monks and rough open fires, Stevenson built a lighthouse in an ornate tower.

In 1886, that engineer’s grandson – Robert Louis Stevenson – published Kidnapped. An adventure begun at sea.

And that same year, the lighthouse on the Isle of May was reconditioned and had its power increased. Now the lighthouse blazed four times every half a minute. It sent lights of six million candlepower burning through the dark.

In Kidnapped, David Balfour left Edinburgh, spirited away on the Covenant.

“The wind’s fair, and the tide upon the turn; we’ll see the old coal-bucket burning on the Isle of May before to-night.” (That’s what Captain Hoseason said.)

Edinburgh, city of stories and dark stone. City of hills and water. Waiting on the edge of the Forth, holding up a lantern, ready for what may come. Shining out the light.

And light has a way of returning.

*

What was the sea like without lighthouses?

Rocks lurked unmarked. Islands were hidden by the mist. Ships were alone in the storm. The fog and the night kept dangerous secrets and made wrecks. There’s terror in the blankness of the sea at night. In navigating a path without any human traces.

If there’s no lighthouse, it could mean that it’s safe here. Or maybe it’s just that nobody has been in these waters before. Nobody has picked out the way with light for those that follow. It means you’re on your own.

The sea, without lighthouses, is a dark and silent place of obscure dangers. The unlit sea is a lair of mythical monsters seething and boiling, waiting to reach up one terrible hand and pluck out a boat to drag down to the deep.

On calm nights, the sea drinks light from the moon, the stars and the dawn. It swallows them down. And the storm is planning how to break.

*

Sometimes Scotland has spread darkness instead of light.

Scotland has used everything it knows of water. Scottish ships and traders used the sea to sever people from their distant homes. We took slaves across the Atlantic to death and to captivity, every soul on board a Scottish slave ship missing in the dark. Blood and salt wrung out to pay for sugar and tobacco.

There are crimes and dark places in our past. A sea of wrongs that need light shone brightly on them now.

And so we try to do things differently. We speckle the sea with light.

And light has a way of returning.

*

The lighthouses from our history keep shining on the water. They are there tonight. They are unmanned now, empty except for machines and birds. Guillemot and kittiwake, razorbill and puffin, fulmar and shag, living among the ghost lights, saying silently the things we can’t find the words to say.

The waves roar up at Newhaven and Portobello and they ask a question we can answer. We can write a message on dark water and write it on the night.

Light a lantern for those across the sea, wanting a new home on new shores, seeking the peace of solid sand after so much trouble.

Keep the light alight and speak it. This is the home of lightkeepers. Keepers of something shared.

Without knowing its reader, a lighthouse writes: It’s going to be all right. You are not alone. Others have made this path before you.

Yes, the way is rocky. The deep water and the darkness mask the trouble. But together in the sea we make a path.

These are the darkest days of a long short year. So, light the light. Beacon calls to beacon. As they say in Fife, grip fast. As they say in Leith, persevere.

The wind is fair. The tide upon the turn. We’ll see the old coal-bucket burning on the Isle of May before tonight.

The sea is listening for the light. And light has a way of returning.

