Spotify is the world’s most popular music streaming service and its millions of subscribers are currently enjoying poring over Wrapped - where they can look at a range of glitzy graphics summarising their listening year.
But the end-of-year data also covered the audiobooks many of us spend hours every week listening to.
From fantasy to biography, here are the 10 most popular in the world this year.
1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Mass
"Feyre is a huntress. And when she sees a deer in the forest being pursued by a wolf, she kills the predator and takes its prey to feed herself and her family. But the wolf was not what it seemed, and Feyre cannot predict the high price she will have to pay for its death. Dragged away from her family for the murder of a faerie, Feyre discovers that her captor, his face obscured by a jewelled mask, is hiding even more than his piercing green eyes suggest. As Feyre's feelings for Tamlin turn from hostility to passion, she learns that the faerie lands are a far more dangerous place than she realized. And Feyre must fight to break an ancient curse, or she will lose him forever." | Contributed
2. The Fellowship of the Ring
"In a sleepy village in the Shire, a young hobbit is entrusted with an immense task. He must make a perilous journey across Middle-earth to the Cracks of Doom, there to destroy the Ruling Ring of Power – the only thing that prevents the Dark Lord Sauron’s evil dominion. Thus begins J. R. R. Tolkien’s classic tale of adventure, which continues in The Two Towers and The Return of the King." | Contributed
3. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
"Jennette McCurdy was six years old when she had her first acting audition. Her mother’s dream was for her only daughter to become a star, and Jennette would do anything to make her mother happy. So she went along with what Mom called “calorie restriction,” eating little and weighing herself five times a day. She endured extensive at-home makeovers while Mom chided, “Your eyelashes are invisible, okay? You think Dakota Fanning doesn’t tint hers?” She was even showered by Mom until age sixteen while sharing her diaries, email, and all her income. In 'I’m Glad My Mom Died', Jennette recounts all this in unflinching detail—just as she chronicles what happens when the dream finally comes true." | Contributed
4. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
"Feyre survived Amarantha's clutches to return to the Spring Court - but at a steep cost. Though she now possesses the powers of the High Fae, her heart remains human, and it can't forget the terrible deeds she performed to save Tamlin's people. Nor has Feyre forgotten her bargain with Rhysand, the mesmerising High Lord of the feared Night Court. As Feyre navigates his dark web of political games and tantalising promises, a greater evil looms - and she might be key to stopping it. But only if she can step into her growing power, heal her fractured soul and have the courage to shape her own future - and the future of a world cloven in two." | Contributed