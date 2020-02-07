Cumbernauld has inspired a new novel by an increasingly high profile writer who has turned his attention to adult fiction for the first time.

The book - called ‘Happiness is Wasted on Me’ comes from the pen of Paul Gillon who is better known to teenage bookworms as Kirkland Ciccone.

Described as a ‘family drama’ it will be published in May by Fledging Press -and the boss of the publishing firm said she would have it no other way.

Fledgling’s Clare Cain said: “As soon as I read this book, I knew I was going to publish it. “The writing is engaging, and the reader gallops along, wanting to read more of this story.”

Former Cumbernauld High School pupil Paul drew inspiration from a time he calls “his coming of age” - the 1990s.

Paul who works in Cumbernauld Library said “This book is both a love letter and hate mail to the town.

“ Here, paths lead nowhere, roofs are flat and damp. A lot of people find it depressing but I love it. I had to write this novel.”

Paul readily admits that the book’s main character, Walter Wedgewood, is based on one recognisable local character from Cumbernauld - himself.