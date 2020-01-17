Battle of Falkirk Muir will be remembered

A memorial service typically attended by history fans in period costume will mark the 1746 Battle of Falkirk at the Battlefield Monument tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm.

The monument on Greenbank Road stands roughly at the half way point of the opposing Jacobite and British armies which fought on January 17, 1746.

During a chaotic encounter in terrible weather the Jacobite army under Prince Charles Edward Stuart won a valedictory victory over a British army commanded by the outmaneouvred General Henry Hawley.

Falkirk itself was occupied by the Jacobites during the evening of the battle, but later Prince Charles Edward’s army continued its retreat north and was decisively defeated at the Battle of Culloden.

Falkirk Muir was the largest battle of the Jacobite Risings, and a plan is currently in preparation to open a battlefield visitor centre on the site.