BAFTAs 2020: This is the full list of this year's nominees

This year's Bafta film nominations have been announced, with the First World War epic 1917 - written by a Scot - up for best film.
The Joker, staring Joaquin Phoenix, leads the way after scoring 11 nominations while Netflix's The Irishman and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood have both received 10 nominations in total.
This year's nominee categories also include a casting one, the first new addition in 21 years, Bafta said.
READ MORE: Glaswegian writer claims Golden Globes glory for Second World War epic filmed in the city
READ MORE: 1917 filming locations: the Scottish docks where Golden Globe-winning war epic was filmed
Here is a list of this year's nominees:
Outstanding British Film
-1917
-Bait
-For Sama
-Rocketman
-Sorry We Missed You
-The Two Popes
Supporting Actor
-Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
-Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
-Al Pacino, The Irishman
-Joe Pesci, The Irishman
-Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Supporting Actress
-Laura Dern, Marriage Story
-Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
-Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
-Margot Robbie, Bombshell
-Florence Pugh, Little Women
Best Film
-1917
-The Irishman
-Joker
-Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
-Parasite.
Director
-Sam Mendes for 1917
-Martin Scorsese for The Irishman
-Todd Phillips for Joker
-Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
-Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite.
Leading Actor
-Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
-Adam Driver, Marriage Story
-Taron Egerton, Rocketman
-Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
-Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Leading Actress
-Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
-Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
-Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
-Charlize Theron, Bombshell
-Renee Zellweger, Judy
Animated Film
-Frozen 2
-Klaus
-A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
-Toy Story 4
Original Screenplay
-Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
-Knives Out - Rian Johnson
-Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
-Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
-Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
Adapted Screenplay
-The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
-Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
-Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
-Little Women, Greta Gerwig
-The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Original Score
-1917, Thomas Newman
-Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino
-Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir
-Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
-Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams
Casting
-Joker, Shayna Markowitz
-Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
-Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Victoria Thomas
-The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe
-The Two Popes, Nina Gold
Cinematography
-1917, Roger Deakins
-The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
-Joker, Lawrence Sher
-Le Mans '66, Phedon Papamichael