BAFTAs 2020: This is the full list of this year's nominees

0
This year's Bafta film nominations have been announced, with the First World War epic 1917 - written by a Scot - up for best film.

The Joker, staring Joaquin Phoenix, leads the way after scoring 11 nominations while Netflix's The Irishman and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood have both received 10 nominations in total.

The Joker and 1917 are up for Best film

This year's nominee categories also include a casting one, the first new addition in 21 years, Bafta said.

 Here is a list of this year's nominees:

Outstanding British Film

-1917

-Bait

-For Sama

-Rocketman

-Sorry We Missed You

-The Two Popes

Supporting Actor

-Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

-Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

-Al Pacino, The Irishman

-Joe Pesci, The Irishman

-Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Supporting Actress

-Laura Dern, Marriage Story

-Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

-Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

-Margot Robbie, Bombshell

-Florence Pugh, Little Women

Best Film

-1917

-The Irishman

-Joker

-Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

-Parasite.

Director

-Sam Mendes for 1917

-Martin Scorsese for The Irishman

-Todd Phillips for Joker

-Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

-Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite.

Leading Actor

-Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

-Adam Driver, Marriage Story

-Taron Egerton, Rocketman

-Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

-Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Leading Actress

-Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

-Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

-Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

-Charlize Theron, Bombshell

-Renee Zellweger, Judy

Animated Film

-Frozen 2

-Klaus

-A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

-Toy Story 4

Original Screenplay

-Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

-Knives Out - Rian Johnson

-Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

-Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

-Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

Adapted Screenplay

-The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

-Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

-Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

-Little Women, Greta Gerwig

-The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Original Score

-1917, Thomas Newman

-Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino

-Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir

-Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

-Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams

Casting

-Joker, Shayna Markowitz

-Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

-Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Victoria Thomas

-The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe

-The Two Popes, Nina Gold

Cinematography

-1917, Roger Deakins

-The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

-Joker, Lawrence Sher

-Le Mans '66, Phedon Papamichael