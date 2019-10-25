The UK’s leading art fair – outside London – the Edinburgh Art Fair will be returning to the Edinburgh Corn Exchange this November 22 – 24.

Now celebrating its fifteenth year, the Fair will see 50 exhibiting galleries from across the UK and the world bring the works of over 500 artists for sale. These will include paintings, ceramics, photographs, prints, and sculptures.

Boy by Pool, by Dan Parry-Jones

Additionally, the event sees live artist performances, open easel workshops, and the chance to talk directly to dealers about the art on display.

To mark this spectacular occasion, the Edinburgh Art Fair is offering a prize package to one lucky art lover – two tickets to the opening night preview, where a limited number of people will get to peruse the art ahead of the crowds – and a sumptuous Valvona and Crolla hamper full of delectable deli goods.

