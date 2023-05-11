All Sections
The View frontman Kyle Falconer punches bandmate on stage during comeback gig in incident caught on video

The incident occurred on stage in Manchester during a comeback gig for the Dundee band

By Russell Jackson
Published 11th May 2023, 11:19 BST
Fans of popular Scottish band The View were left stunned when the group’s frontman appeared to punch one of his bandmates on stage during a performance.

Footage has been posted on social media that shows Kyle Falconer turning and striking bass guitarist Kieren Webster with a clenched right fist during the act.

Fellow bandmates can then been seen on the clip trying to restrain Falconer and separate the pair.

Falconer can be heard during the exchange, in which he is held back by guitarist Peter Reilly and other stage crew, saying "I'll f****ng kill you."

The incident occurred during a comeback show for the band held at The Deaf Institute in Manchester on Wednesday night.

It has been reported that Falconer left the stage later in the set with several songs still to be played from the set list.

The Dundee band, which is involved in a comeback tour following a five-year hiatus, has been contacted for comment.

The View frontman Kyle FalconerThe View frontman Kyle Falconer
