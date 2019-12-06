Glasgow sets out its ambitions for a more diverse artistic future

Glasgow’s cultural sector will be transformed to better reflect its diverse modern-day population and the city’s historic links with slavery under a new 25-year blueprint.

Creating greater access to jobs and careers in the arts, dismantling traditional “power and leadership” structures in cultural organisations, and ensuring that all Glaswegians are able to access culture are enshrined in a new vision.

A draft of the Glasgow Culture Plan, which has just been published, envisages the city “confidently” sharing its culture with the world – but also “welcoming everyone to share theirs with the city”.

More than two years after being instigated by councillors, the blueprint aims to ensure Glasgow’s cultural venues and events are “fully accessible to audiences and participants who have been historically marginalised” – and that their own cultural voices are properly celebrated in future.

It states: “Cultural expression is not the right of dominant groups. Wealth and power imbalances stop people with diverse lived experiences from interacting, negotiating and working to understand each other, but more importantly to negotiate a common good that is equitable.

“We should never forget that much of our own culture and infrastructure is a product of imperialism and dominance. Built on tobacco and cotton harvested by enslaved people, profits from people starved and forced off their land, or backbreaking heavy industries, Glasgow has the opportunity to create a new future.”

The blueprint – which envisages Glasgow being “globally recognised as a leading creative and cultural world city” – highlights how it is now home to 100 different cultural organisations, including the national orchestra, theatre, opera, and ballet companies, and is also “blazing an internationally acclaimed trail in contemporary art, design and music”.

However, it also states that although culture has been “central to Glasgow’s evolution for at least 30 years, the city should not be constrained by so much reverence for the past that the new can never become established”.

A spokesman for Glasgow Life, which runs cultural venues for the council, said: “We want to consolidate Glasgow’s position as a truly international arts capital – nurturing and showcasing the best in local and international creativity, design and music.”

