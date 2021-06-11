Despite attracting a fair amount of controversy in recent days, Glasgow’s Euro 2020 Fan Zone will be opening up for business this week.

While the focus is on the games, which you can watch on the big screens while enjoying food and drink at your table, there’s is also a programme of events for those less interested in the action on the pitch.

Featuring some famous Scottish faces, here’s what we know about the Fan Zone fun.

When do the events take place?

Pretty much whenever there’s no football on!

The Cultural Progamme runs from Tuesday, June 15, until the day of the final on Sunday, July 11.

How much do they cost?

Glasgow's own Laurence Chaney, fresh from winning Ru Paul's Drag Race UK, will be one of the famous faces appearing at the Fan Zone.

Many of the events are free (although must be booked in advance). Those that require a paid-for tickets cost around £20 for a table of up to six people.

What musical acts can I see?

It’s been a while since there’s been any live music in Glasgow, but the programme promises plenty of acts to get your toes tapping.

On Sunday, June 20, the Refugee Festival Scotland will present a programme of music and dance from 12noon-3pm.

Then, on Thursday, June 24, from 5pm, Celtic Connections will curate a series of sets from Tide Lines, Breabach and the Kinnaris Quintet.

The Glasgow Jazz Festival takes over on Wednesday, June 30, from 5pm, with appearances from Fat-Suit, CAFOLLA and Kitti.

Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite will then be providing a DJ set from 12noon on Sunday, July 4.

On Thursday, July 8, from 5pm, a New Music Night will see performances from up-and-coming acts including Tom McGuire & the Brassholes, Rianne Downey and Kapil Seshasayee.

Celtic Connections return at 5pm on Friday, July 9, with music from RURA, Awkward Family Portraits and The Friel Sisters.

On the day of the final, on Sunday, July 11, party band Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 will be getting the atmosphere going from 12noon.

Will there be comedy?

Yes there will, starting on Friday, June 25, from 5pm, with ‘Funny at the Fan Zone with Susie McCabe and Soccer FM’ , featuring a live recording of the Soccer FM Podcast and sets from Susie McCabe, Billy Kirkwood, Susan Morrison and Des McLean.

Then, on Saturday, July 10, Scottish funnyman Fred MacAulay presents ‘An Evening of Chat and Stand-up’ with Chris Forbes, Raymond Mearns, Jo Jo Sutherland and Mark Nelson.

What about films?

On Monday, July 5, from 5pm, the Glasgow Film Festival will be showing a football-focused double bill of Gregory’s Girl and Diego Maradonna.

What about events for children?

On Tuesday, June 15, Glasgow’s Wee Write children’s book festival takes over the Fan Zone from 12noon-3pm with appearances from authors Michael Morpurgo, Alan Windram, Debi Gliori, and Rob Biddulph.

Wee Write returns on Wednesday, July 7, with Konnie Huq, Ross Collins, Sarah McIntyre, and Ben Miller.

Then, on Tuesday, June 22, Friday, June 25, and Friday, July 9, Be Bop Bairns will take place from 12noon-3.30pm with a mix of quizzes, musical bingo and activities presneted by Gerry Lyons, aka the Tiger Man.

Anything else?

Enjoy a game of ‘Big Angie’s Bingo on the afternoon of Friday, July 2.

Meanwhile, Queens on the Green on Sunday, July 4, from 5pm will see the homegrown stars of Ru Paul’s Drag Race bring their own unique brand of entertainment to the Fan Zone, with appearances Lawrence Chaney, Ellie Diamond and many others – plus a virtual appearance from US Drag Race Finalist, Rosé.

Can I still get tickets?

There are still tickets left for most of the event. Book them here.

