Art review: Pittenweem Art Festival, various venues, Pittenweem

Detail from Law of Storms, by Janette Kerr

Pittenweem Arts Festival, various venues, Pittenweem ****

As the Edinburgh Festivals get underway, another, more sedate, festival kicks off in Fife. Pittenweem Arts Festival, founded in 1982 by pioneer art therapist Joyce Laing, who passed away in July, is also celebrating its return after two years of pandemic cancellation. Galleries pop up all over the picturesque East Neuk town in churches and shops and living rooms (the programme lists more than 70 venues), with a small curated programme of invited artists augmented by a much larger selection of artists who stage their own shows.

The work of invited artist Janette Kerr, from Shetland, in the Old Town Hall, is a clear highlight, a blast of stormy seas and changeable weather. Working en plein air, from boats where she can, she has developed a major series of seascapes inspired by an early Met Office weather chart. Two of these large ‘States of the Sea’ paintings bookend this show, capturing the force and movement of the waves as if painted in their midst.

Island Series, by Caroline Finlay

Kerr’s work ranges between abstract and representation. Some of her most abstract works are her oil studies, usually completed outdoors. Contrasting with these is a much tighter series of large-scale drawings, Fishermen of the North, based on photographs from the 1920s which she discovered in the archives of Bergen Marine Research Centre.

The theme of the sea also comes up frequently in the work of Fife Dunfermline Printmakers Workshop in the Lesser Hall in James Street, also part of the invited programme. Highlights include Clive Ramage’s striking etching of the moon and Catherine King’s large monotype landscape, capturing weather, clouds and water in saturated shades of blue and grey.

There is much to delight, here: Babs Pease’s linocuts of heron and koi, Caroline Paterson’s shimmering mackerel, Peter Kirley’s work using Japanese woodblock techniques, Stuart Moir’s linocut of a sleeping dog. The flavour of far-off places is evoked by Sheila Carnduff’s work of Hong Kong and Caroline Paterson’s superb collagraph of Palazzo Barbaro, Venice.