Annie Lennox hits out at 'corruption and madness' of current crop of politicians as she bemoans Brexit 'nightmare' during homecoming show

Scottish singing superstar and activist Annie Lennox hit out at the "corruption and madness" of the modern generation of political leaders during her first live show in her home country for a decade - as she branded Brexit a "nightmare."

The Oscar -winning star wowed her fans by perform a host of her classic hits during a sold-out "evening of music and conservation" at the Armadillo in Glasgow.

But the former Eurythmics singer used the homecoming event to call for politicians to do more to end sexual violence against women, "abject" levels of poverty around the world and the HIV/AIDS pandemic in South Africa.

She drew a contrast between the current crop of global political leaders and

Aberdeen-born Lennox, who has sold more than 80 million records since bursting onto the music scene in the last 1970s, admitted to being insecure about whether she had been a working mother with two daughters at the height of her fame.

All proceeds from the event, which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was in the audience for, went to Lennox's charity The Circle, which she set in 2008 to tackle injustices and challenges faced by disempowered women.

She recalled becoming involved in political activism after being asked to perform at a concert to celebrate the 70th birthday of imprisoned anti-apartheid campaign Nelson Mandela in London in 1988 and later travelled to South Africa to visit him there after his release from prison. His descriptions of the HIV/AIDS pandemic inspired her to create her SING campaign to raise awareness of its effect on women and children.

In an on-stage interview with broadcaster Janice Forsyth: "Knowing the story of his incarceration for 27 years and being kept as a prisoner of conscience, it was just remarkable to be in his presence.

"There are certain people that are just held in the highest esteem and, for me, he really is that.

"There was one particular quote from him about feeling hope over despair. Each of us sometimes has to remember, that when we are feeling despair, as we often do, that hope is the flipside. He wanted to connect with everybody. He was a statesman. These kind of people who have such depth, you don't get to meet him that often.

"Having seen AIDS really up close and how at the time it was devastating South Africa, it has changed so much, but it's not the end of the pandemic yet.

"We don't generally think about these things, but they are still going on.

"Our newspapers don't focus on them. They don't want to focus on them. We are caught up in a whole nightmare in Brexit. We are all caught up in the drama and the dilemma.

But all around the world there are billions of people living in abject poverty.

"I am a resourced, wealthy, self-made woman. All I really want to do is enjoy my life and make the best of it. But I also want to make a contribution. I just really felt this passion. I felt I could have a bit of a platform. I never wanted to preach to people. It is a turn-off.

"But I was just so affected by seeing women and children dying of AIDS. It is preventable. It doesn't have to happen.

There are things that we could do.

"However the corruption and madness of political leaders around the world seems to prevent good things from happening, or great people are doing amazing things and we don't get to hear about them. It drives me crazy.

"I want good healthcare systems everywhere, but especially where there are preventable diseases and pandemics which are just wiping people out in their millions. That needs to change.

"Why wouldn't you want for young children and women to have access to treatment so they do not die. Why can't we have decent healthcare systems.

When you seen poverty on that scale and the disempowerment that creates it is overwhelming.

"Western feminists must wake up and realise that femiminism is a global concept. We must change attitudes and behaviours when it comes to sexual abuse, domestic abuse, sexual violence and rape.

"We don't have to fight with men. We have to transform negative, abusive attitudes and behaviours. It comes from generational poverty. There are reasons why men abuse women. We need to address it and bring it out of the closet."