Anarchy in Falkirk as John promises a Rotten night

Sex Pistol John Lydon will talk about his life and career for one “extraordinary” evening at Falkirk’s FTH Theatre on Friday, November 6 ...next year.

The show planned more than 12 months ahead is scheduled to coincide with the publication of John’s new book “I Could Be Wrong” which is going on a 54-venue tour of the UK.

John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten.

Described in advance publicity as an icon and revolutionary, Johnny Rotten - front man and lyricist of the Sex Pistols - is said to have changed the face of music while sparking a cultural revolution.

“He caused an earthquake which transformed music for good”, his promoters conclude.

“During his remarkable years in Public Image LimFited (PiL) he consistently pushed the bounies and still continues to

challenge and thrive”.

Sid Vicious and Johnny, right, in classic form - at a sell-out performance in California.

At FTH Theatre John will reflect on the Sex Pistols and PiL, his art and his life’s story during a laid back evening of conversation.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (November 1) and limited, pre-release tickets for fans are available from Monday.

Signed limited edition copies of John’s forthcoming book b- written especially for this tour - will be available to purchase on the night.

John has written two best-selling volumes of memoirs- No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs and “the ridiculously entertaining and uncompromising” Anger Is An Energy: My Life Uncensored.