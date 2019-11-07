All you need to know about Motherwell and Bellshill Christmas lights switch-ons

Details have been released of the free family events which will see Motherwell and Bellshill illuminated by Christmas lights.

Hosted by North Lanarkshire Council, these will feature a very special guest appearance from Santa along with a life entertainment stage and music staged by Heart Radio.

Dance schools and school choirs are also involved in the fun which is being arranged across seven towns in North Lanarkshire in total.

Celebration in Motherwell will kick off at 4pm on Saturday (November 16) in partnership with Motherwell Shopping Centre.

And it will feature a special guest appearance by Anton Danyluk from ‘Love Island’ and tribute band Little Fix!

Bellshill’s event will take place on Friday, November 29 at RE/MAX from 3.30pm with music from teenage Glasgow singer songwriter Ashleigh Burns, who wowed big crowds at the Strathclyde Park fireworks display last week.

Provost Jean Jones and her deputy Tom Castles will officially switch on the lights at both events – marking the beginning of the festive season across the authority.

Provost Jones said: “Switching on the Christmas lights marks the start of the season and our events will bring a bit of magic to our town centres with the first appearance of Santa.

“We are also showcasing local talent with young people performing too at the events. Plus it is also an opportunity for local people to support local businesses by shopping local this Christmas.”