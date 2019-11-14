All you need to know about Kirkcaldy reindeer parade this Sunday

Have your say

Kirkcaldy’s family friendly Christmas events kick off this weekend. Here’s your guide to Sunday’s events.

What’s happening?

Santa, pictured here with last year's winner Lyla Steel (then aged 7), returns to Kirkcaldy with his reindeer for Sunday's parade. Pic: George McLuskie.

The ever-popular Mercat Reindeer Parade gets things started when it takes place at noon on Sunday.

Zoe Harbour (7), won a competition run in conjunction with Kingdom FM, to join Santa in his sleigh this year.

Pulled by Santa’s trusty reindeer, they will be led through the town by Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band, pantomime stars from the Adam Smith Theatre and the Kingdom FM Radio Street Team.

Emma, Zoe’s delighted mum, said: “She is super excited to meet the real Santa and she’s now counting down the days to her sleigh ride.”

Free antler hats and treats will be handed out to those gathered on the route.

Where and when?

Sunday’s parade starts at 12 noon in Thistle Street before travelling up Nicol Street onto the High Street, up Whytescauseway, along Hunter Place and Hunter Street, down Kirk Wynd and back along the pedestrianised part of the High Street to the Mercat Shopping Centre.

What next?

The Mercat Santa’s Grotto also opens after the parade where children can go along and meet Santa right up until Christmas Eve.

Future festivities?

Sunday’s event is just one of a series of events that are being organised by Kirkcaldy4All and the Mercat Shopping centre in the run up to Christmas.

Light switch on

The following Saturday, November 23, Kirkcaldy’s Christmas lights will be switched on.

Families are invited to Charlotte Street for a fun afternoon of entertainment, music and refreshments, between 4.30pm and 6.30pm, with the chance to meet the cast of Kirkcaldy’s pantomime.

During the event, the lights on a giant Christmas tree outside Society Bar will be switched on.

Christmas Star Trail

That day will also see the launch of Kirkcaldy’s Christmas Star Trail.

Thirty stars, some more than a metre tall, will be appearing in shop windows in the town centre and a map will help guide families to them.

The stars have been decorated by local schools and artists and some even by the shops themselves.

Families who spot all the stars will be entered into a prize-draw to win a £100 shopping voucher.

But it’s not just the children who can have all the fun.

Candy Cane Cocktail Trail

For adults, Kirkcaldy4All is also organising a Candy Cane Cocktail Trail.

Nine bars and pubs will be selling special candy cane cocktails.

They will also feature on a map and those who post a selfie of themselves online enjoying their cocktail (or mocktail!) will be entered into a special prize draw.