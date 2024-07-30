Abigail Rolling is still S**t Lawyer

Dark. Funny. Underfunded. And that’s just Abby. The criminal justice system is too. Actual practising criminal defence lawyer Abigail Rolling, 54 is back for her third Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a new ‘S**t Lawyer’ stand up comedy show about a justice system in terminal decline.

In her hour-long show, Abby recounts true tales from three decades on the front line, speaking to all that’s wrong in the courtrooms, police cells, and life in general with laser sharp insight and misanthropic mirth.

Tackling difficult material from the Post Office scandal to a one-woman shoplifting epidemic, Abby shares the real life escapades of her clients and shines a light on the national crisis, transforming otherwise darkly depressing matters into a great hour of comedy.

Abigail Rolling is back with a new Shit Lawyer show at Edinburgh Fringe

‘S**t Lawyer’ warns that any one of us could get caught up in this mess. And with prisons bulging, courts crumbling, police reputations in tatters, and legal aid criminal defence lawyers dwindling, who will be left to represent you and help deliver justice?

S**t Lawyer is on at Guilded Balloon Patter House (Blether): 1-11, 13-18, 20-25 August, 8.20pm.

‘Fascinating and revealing… like The Secret Barrister but with gags and a face.’ – The Scotsman.

‘Skilfully draws out the tragi-comic realities of her job.’ – Steve Bennett, Chortle.