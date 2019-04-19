8 of Scotland’s best circular walks

Scotland enjoys some of the world's finest walking and hiking areas. Here are eight we think are some of the best.

1. North Berwick Law

The Glenfinnan Viaduct (Photo: Shutterstock)

Distance: 4.25 miles, around 2 to 2.5 hours

Ability level: Easy/Moderate

North Berwick is sat in one of the prettiest sections of the east coast. A 30 minute train journey from Edinburgh, this is a route accessible to almost everybody. The walk itself takes you through the picturesque town centre towards the coast and the harbour before traversing the beach. Turning away from the coast, the walk takes you up the 200m ascent to the top of the Law, with panoramic views of Edinburgh, Fife and the Pentlands from the summit.

Route: https://www.walkhighlands.co.uk/maps/map3_4el.shtml

The Hidden or Lost Valley in Glen Coe (Photo: Shutterstock)

2. Glenfinnan Viaduct trail

Distance: 2.5 miles, between 1 and 2 hours.

Ability level: Moderate

Following a path which climbs past the viaduct and down to Glenfinnan train station, the walk provides the lucky hiker with stunning views of the Glenfinnan Viaduct made famous in the Harry Potter films - and a striking industrial monument in itself. The views don’t stop there either, with Loch Shiel to the south of the main trail and the striking hills of the Highlands to the north. The walk is mostly easy trails, however it’s very steep in places.

The view of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull (Photo: Shutterstock)

Route: https://www.walkhighlands.co.uk/maps/map6_8fw.shtml

3. Lost Valley (Coire Gabhail), Glen Coe

Distance: 2.5 miles, between 2 and 3 hours.

Ability level: Moderate.

Blackinn Falls near Callander are a popular local beauty spot (Photo: Shutterstock)

Less a circular walk and more and up and down, this is one of the most beautiful walks in the whole of Scotland. Nestled in the Glen Coe valley is the Lost or Hidden Valley. Mountains at either side, the valley is where the MacDonald clan reportedly used to hide their rustled cattle. The walk follows a steep and rocky path with some mild scrambling, so be sure to take great care when attempting it.

Route: https://www.walkhighlands.co.uk/maps/map2_11fw.shtml

4. Aros Park and Tobermory, Isle of Mull

Distance: 3.5 miles, 2 hours

Ability level: Easy

Exploring the coastline of the Isle of Mull, this walk takes hikers east away from the Island’s castle Tobermory, passing a waterfall and travelling through Aros Park. Beautiful views of the capital and Calve Island are on the books for any walker. The route itself is easy and mostly on coastal and woodland paths which are steep in some places with steps.

The Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye (Photo: Shutterstock)

Route: https://www.walkhighlands.co.uk/maps/map1_1is.shtml

5. Bracklinn Falls, Callander

Distance: 3.25 miles, 1.5 hours.

Ability: Easy

A circular walk taking in the idyllic Bracklinn Falls in Callander. A popular beauty spot, the walk follows a path suitable for all ages, climbing through the trees and forest before descending to a quiet upper glen. The walk begins in a car park but don’t be discouraged - the waterfalls are more than beautiful enough to make up for the inauspicious start.

Route: https://www.walkhighlands.co.uk/maps/map2_12ll.shtml

6. Fairy Pools and Coire na Creiche

Distance: 5 miles, 2.5 to 3 hours.

Ability: Easy/Moderate

The Fairy Pools on Skye are some of the clearest and crispest waterfalls in the whole of Scotland. This extremely popular walk allows most walkers to access the sights of the pools. The route continues on beyond the pools and takes in some of the corries of the Isle of Skye. There is a clear undulating path and only a few short boggy sections along the way, with a (often extremely busy) car park as a starting point.

Route: https://www.walkhighlands.co.uk/maps/map3_15sk.shtml

7. Cairn Gorm and the northern corries

Distance: 7 miles, or five to six hours

Ability Hard

Beginning at the Cairngorm Ski Centre car park, this route this walk is accessible and avoids some of the more controversial sections of the range. Taking in Cairn Lochan, the hike provides some stunning views of the Cairngorms. Regularly covered in snow, it is worth checking the weather forecast before setting off.

Route: https://www.walkhighlands.co.uk/maps/map1_4cg.shtml

8. The Paps of Jura

Distance: 10.25 miles, or 9 to 10 hours

Ability: Very hard

A bona fide classic on the Isle of Jura, just north of its more famous sister Islay. A car is definitely needed to reach the starting point, but those who can battle through the boggy approach and have experience dealing with scree and boulders, can enjoy some of the finest views in Scotland on a clear day. Once at the summits, panoramic views stretching almost as far as Northern Ireland and looking back towards the mainland are unforgettable.

Route: https://www.walkhighlands.co.uk/maps/map3_1ij.shtml

Cairn Lochan in the Cairngorms (Photo: Shutterstock)