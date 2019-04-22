Part of the Caledonian Canal

12 stunning images that capture the beauty of The Great Glen Way

This route takes you coast to coast across some of Scotland's most picturesque landscapes.

The Great glen Way is a spectacular and historic walk through one of Scotland’s most famous glens. It is a perfect introduction to long-distance walking or cycling. The route is relatively straightforward and well marked, following canal towpaths, loch shore paths and forestry tracks for the most part; and, although low-level, it provides great views of the lochs and some beautiful panoramas of the highlands. Text and Images: Issie Inglis and Graham Moss. Taken from The Great Glen Way: an interactive guide. Coming soon as a book for iPad and as a Kindle Book published by World Adventure Guides.

Following the route oftheCaledonian Canal, theGreat Glen Waylinks the Atlantic Ocean on the West with the Moray Firth on the East.

1. Coast to coast across Scotland along the Great Glen Way

Following the route oftheCaledonian Canal, theGreat Glen Waylinks the Atlantic Ocean on the West with the Moray Firth on the East.
Issie Inglis and Graham Moss
other
Buy a Photo
Most people do this route between April and October. In July and August watch out for the famous Scottish midges! It does get busy so make sure you book your accommodation.

2. When to go

Most people do this route between April and October. In July and August watch out for the famous Scottish midges! It does get busy so make sure you book your accommodation.
Issie Inglis and Graham Moss
other
Buy a Photo
The Great Glen Way runs 73 miles (117km) from Fort William to Inverness. It can be walked or cycled in either direction, however, starting from Fort William you have the prevailing wind and the sun behind you.

3. The route

The Great Glen Way runs 73 miles (117km) from Fort William to Inverness. It can be walked or cycled in either direction, however, starting from Fort William you have the prevailing wind and the sun behind you.
Issie Inglis and Graham Moss
other
Buy a Photo
A beautiful introduction to the Great Glen, starting under the shadow of Ben Nevis. Walking up the side of the famous Neptunes Staircase, the route follows the path up the side of the canal all the way to Gairlochy.

4. Day 1: Fort William to Gairlochy

A beautiful introduction to the Great Glen, starting under the shadow of Ben Nevis. Walking up the side of the famous Neptunes Staircase, the route follows the path up the side of the canal all the way to Gairlochy.
Issie Inglis and Graham Moss
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3