11 eerie abandoned places in Scotland that have lain empty for years

Yet they linger on regardless, empty though very much a part of the built environment. Like many ancient lands steeped in history, Scotland is a vast repository of forgotten places that span the centuries. From ruined medieval castles and remote ghost villages to foreboding Victorian hospitals, railway stations and the lonely expanses of forgotten wartime airfields, it’s not difficult to see how, over time, myths arise and superstition takes hold.

1. Glasgow Botanic Gardens Railway Station The Botanic Gardens in Glasgow are a popular destination, but few know theyre just a stones throw from one of the citys most iconic abandonments: a subterranean Victorian railway station that has been disused for decades.

2. RAF Fearn Immediately south of the Dornoch Firth, the ghostly outline of RAF Fearns abandoned runways remain visible from above. Once a satellite airfield for nearby RAF Tain, the facilitys location is marked by the control tower

3. Bernat Klein Studio Built by Peter Womersley for Bernat Klein as a studio, the abandoned property has been sitting empty for years. Located in the Borders, the studio was commissioned by textile designer Bernat Klein a workspace for design

4. Loudoun Castle theme park The castle was almost completely devastated by fire in 1941, and the mansions most peculiar additions didnt come until 1995, when the grounds of the ruined castle were turned into an amusement park

