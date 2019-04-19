1.8 million homes in Scotland failing to meet energy efficiency target

Homeowners in Scotland may require extra incentives to make their properties energy efficient if a key Scottish Government target is to be met, a major report has warned.

Ministers want all homes north of the Border to reach certain standards by 2040 as part of its ambitious Energy Efficient Scotland (EES) plan.

But 1.8 million homes failed to reach the EPC C benchmark in 2016, which the Scottish Government wants all domestic properties to achieve by 2040.

This equates to around 66,000 buildings requiring major improvements each year over the next two decades. The report, carried out by KPMG on behalf of the Scottish Government, described this as a “significant challenge”.

Energy performance certificates (EPC) were introduced in 2009 to assess the amount of energy a property requires for heating, ventilation, and, where applicable, energy generated through renewables.

An EPC gives a property an energy efficiency rating from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient).

Just 34 per cent of owner-occupied homes in Scotland were classed EPC C in 2016, while the figure for privately rented properities was 37 per cent.

“Owner-occupied homes are unique in that the people initiating building works and the people living in the house before, during and after the retrofitting process takes place are the same,” the report found.

“A 2014 study on what motivates owner occupiers to initiate retrofit works suggests that, in most instances, owner-occupiers do not have the specific technical knowledge or an interest in retrofitting.”

Energy Efficient Scotland was launched by Nicola Sturgeon in May 2018.

Speaking at the time, she said the programme highlighted the Government’s “clear commitment to ensuring that we tackle fuel poverty and reduce greenhouse gas emissions - helping those on low incomes as well as protecting our environment.”

The Scotsman has asked the Scottish Government for comment.