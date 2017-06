Grenfell Tower fire: Fatalities confirmed by emergency services

A massive blaze has destroyed a high rise block of flats in west London with witnesses reporting people caught in the flames.

London Fire Brigade says there have been fatalities but cannot give a number.

Residents who escaped the fire at the 27-storey Grenfell Tower in north Kensington spoke of others trapped and screaming for help, with some holding children from windows and others jumping from upper floors.

Pictures from the scene showed flames engulfing the block and a plume of smoke visible across the capital, while others showed residents looking out of windows in the block.

The leader of Kensington and Chelsea Borough Nick Paget-Brown said “several hundred” people would have been in the block when the fire broke out.

This handout image received by local resident Natalie Oxford shows the fire still raging at dawn.. Picture: Getty Images

Actor and writer Tim Downie, who lives around 600 metres from the scene in Latimer Road, told the Press Association he feared the block could collapse.

He said: “It’s horrendous. The whole building is engulfed in flames. It’s gone. It’s just a matter of time before this building collapses.

This handout image received by local resident Giulio Thuburn early on June 14, 2017 shows flames engulfing a 27-storey block of flats in west London. Picture: Getty Images

“It’s the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen. I just hope they have got everyone out.

“The first I knew was the noise of sirens, helicopters and shouting. I saw it engulfed in flames.

“People have been bringing water, clothes, anything they’ve got to help, out to the cordon.

“I have seen people coming out in their bedclothes - it’s just very distressing.”

The 'horrendous' blaze struck the 27-storey Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, White City, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture: SWNS

Jody Martin said he got to the scene just as the first fire engine was arriving.

He told the BBC: “I watched one person falling out, I watched another woman holding her baby out the window... hearing screams, I was yelling everyone to get down and they were saying ‘We can’t leave our apartments, the smoke is too bad on the corridors’,” he said.

Mr Paget-Brown told Sky News: “Clearly it’s an absolutely devastating fire.

“Several hundred would have been in there. It’s a question of establishing how many people were in there at the time of the fire.”

Fabio Bebber wrote on Twitter: “More screams for help as the fire spreads to another side of the building.

“We can see how quick the fire spreads via the external panels. It’s unbearable hearing someone screaming for their lives at #grenfelltower.”

One neighbour said he believed someone had jumped from about 10 to 15 floors to escape the fire. Picture: SWNS

George Clarke, who presents the Channel 4 TV show Amazing Spaces, told Radio 5 Live: “I was in bed and heard ‘beep, beep, beep’ and thought, ‘I’ll get up and run downstairs as quickly as I could’.

“I thought it might be a car alarm outside and saw the glow through the windows.

“I’m getting covered in ash, that’s how bad it is. I’m 100 metres away and I’m absolutely covered in ash.

“It’s so heartbreaking, I’ve seen someone flashing their torches at the top level and they obviously can’t get out.

“The guys are doing an incredible job to try and get people out that building, but it’s truly awful.”

Shortly after 6am, London Ambulance Service said 30 people had been taken to five hospitals.

More than 200 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze which was reported just after 1.15am on Wednesday.

London Fire Brigade assistant commissioner Dan Daly said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire.

“This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: “Major incident declared at Grenfell Tower in Kensington” and urged people to follow London Fire Brigade on Twitter.

Former chancellor and now editor of the Evening Standard George Osborne tweeted: “Just seen this awful tower block fire near my home in W London. My prayers with those affected & heroes tackling it.”

The cause of the fire was not known at this stage, London Fire Brigade said.

But residents said refurbishment work had recently been carried out with cladding on the outside of the structure and work on the gas supply to the flats.

A residents action group said their warnings about safety had falled on “deaf ears”.

A blog post from the Grenfell Action Group from November 2016 said “only a catastrophic event” would expose the concerns residents had.

The group said there was one entry and exit to Grenfell Tower during improvement works at the block and it had issues with evacuation procedures.

Following the fire, the group posted: “All our warnings fell on deaf ears and we predicted that a catastrophe like this was inevitable and just a matter of time.”

Nicky Paramasivan, who was in his seventh floor flat with his partner and child, said the advice issued to residents in the event of a fire was to stay in their flats.

“If we’d listened to them and stayed in the flat we’d have perished,” he told the BBC.

He said that after they fled the explosions from the flats included blue flames, suggesting gas.

“It’s just horrendous. I’m just hoping there’s not too many dead.

“It went right through. There weren’t no stopping it.”

An acrid column of smoke could be seen rising from the building on Wednesday.

The charred structure still had pockets of flame rising from several storeys as desperate efforts to bring the blaze under control continued.

Schoolboy Omar Kalam, 11, was standing anxiously at the emergency service cordon with father Walid, 44.

“My brother has friends and they live in there,” he said. “I’m not sure if they are all right yet.”

Parents from nearby Kensington Aldridge Academy, where Omar attends, had been told the school was closed, his father said.

The Metropolitan Police have set up a casualty bureau for anyone concerned about their friends and family on 0800 0961 233.

A huge fire engulfs the Grenfell Tower. Picture: Getty Images

30 people have been taken to hospital. Picture: Natalie_Oxford/PA Wire