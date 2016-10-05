Stirling school pupils enjoy inspirational visit from Liz McColgan

PUPILS at a Stirling primary school received an inspirational visit from Olympic star Liz McColgan ahead of the first Stirling Marathon.

The Olympic star visited Cambusbarron Primary as part of a trip to Stirling to recce the route of the first Stirling Scottish Marathon, which she’ll be taking part in next May.

The athlete passed on expert tips on the benefits of running and how to keep fit and active. Picture: Angus Forbes

Liz ran the Daily Mile with children from P7 and the school nursery and passed on expert tips on the benefits of running and how to keep fit and active. The pupils also had the chance to ask the athlete questions about her running career and hear stories of her 10,000m silver medal win at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

Liz, who is looking forward to the new marathon, said: “The Stirling Marathon route will be really enjoyable – it’s rare to get the chance to run a marathon in beautiful countryside like this. Although part of the route is hilly, if runners start off conservatively I think it’ll be possible to get a good time.

The new marathon, which is being organised by The Great Run Company, will start in Blair Drummond Safari Park, before taking in the historic Doune Village and its famous castle, through to the picturesque towns of Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

From there it will go around Stirling University, then past the Wallace Monument before finishing under the shadow of Stirling Castle in Stirling city centre.

The track star was also impressed by the encouragement the kids were receiving from their school, she said: “What the school is doing is brilliant. Encouraging the kids to take part together sends a really positive message about sport to the younger generation, and I love to support it.”

Stirling Council Provost Mike Robbins said: “We are very proud that the Daily Mile started off here in Stirling. Schools right across Britain and internationally have now introduced it, and it’s been praised by health experts. It’s inspiring for our pupils to have the chance to meet outstanding athletes like Liz. I hope that they in turn inspire their parents and families to enter the Stirling Marathon and get fit.”

