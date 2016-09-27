Man convicted of death by dangerous driving

A 44-year-old man has today been convicted of causing death by careless driving at Stirling High Court.

Scott Hamilton, from Bonnybridge, was the driver of a Stirling Council recycling lorry on Wednesday, December 3, 2014.

While reversing, he struck 80-year-old Peter Wills on Sheriffmuir Road, near to Dunblane.

Mr Wills, who was using a mobility scooter at the time of the collision, died of his injuries at the scene.

Hamilton has been banned from driving and will be sentenced at a later date.

Inspector Roddy MacMillan of Police Scotland’s Trunk Road Policing Unit said: “Scott Hamilton’s careless driving resulted in the tragic death of a vulnerable road user.

“Members of the public driving large vehicles need to be aware of the dangers these vehicles pose and should always take appropriate care when operating them.

“I hope this plea will bring a degree of closure to Mr Wills’ family and allow them to move forward with their lives.”