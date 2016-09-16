House that inspired Kidnapped novel goes on sale

The home which inspired Robert Louis Stevenson to write his classic adventure novel Kidnapped is on the market for £850,000.

Old Glassingall house in Dunblane, near Stirling, is a B-listed Georgian property, built in the 18th century and famous as the ‘House of Shaws’ in Stevenson’s story.

The famous Scottish author penned Kidnapped in 1886 and is said to have based the plot on the family that occupied Old Glassingall at the time.

The much-loved, classic story is set in Scotland just after the Jacobite rebellions.

Now the house which inspired such literary greatness is on sale and comes with one acre of land, a separate stone built outhouse and its own courtyard with two stable houses.

The country house boasts an impressive entrance hall, stone-walled gardens, three reception rooms and a total of six bedrooms.

Kidnapped is narrated by teenager, David Balfour, an orphan who leaves a rural town to seek fortune with his relatives in the House of Shaws.

The novel follows David’s journey as he eventually outwits his scheming uncle, Ebeneezer, and claims his inheritance.

According to historian, Archie McKerracher, Old Glassingall House was the property in Stevenson’s mind when he wrote the novel.

It is said that the ‘House of Shaws’ which features prominently in the plot is based on the home for sale in Dunblane.

It is also thought that the characters featured in the novel are based on the real-life people who lived in the house at the time.

Lettings agency, Savills, are facilitating the sale of the property which they describe as a: “Superb B listed country house and gardens set overlooking beautiful parkland close to Dunblane.

“Old Glassingall is a B Listed, early Georgian detached former Laird’s house, constructed in 1745, situated in a rural and peaceful south facing setting on the country Estate of Glassingall.

“The property itself is steeped in history. Old Glassingall House was the original ‘House of Shaws’ in the famous novel ‘Kidnapped’ by Robert Louis Stevenson.”

The house was built in 1745 but comes with all the mod cons a modern homeowner expects, such as an Aga cooking range, shower rooms and stainless steel fittings.

It still maintains its sense of grandeur and history however, as a private, tree-lined driveway leads to the entrance whilst the original front door still remains.

The new owners of the famous house will also have planning permission to build two separate new properties on the north eastern side of Old Glassingall.

Born in 1850, Robert Louis Stevenson is one of Scotland’s most famous ever novelists.

His works also include other celebrated novels such as Treasure Island and the Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, whilst Kidnapped ranked at 24 in a recent list of the top 100 novels ever written.

Stevenson’s work is popular across the world and he is now noted as the 26th most translated author of all-time.