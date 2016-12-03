Win makes Scot Gordon Reid wheelchair tennis world No.1

Gordon Reid capped off a year to remember in wheelchair tennis by claiming the year-end No.1 spot with a victory over Stephane Houdet in the semi-finals of the NEC Masters.

The 25-year-old from Glasgow had already won key singles crowns in 2016 with the Australian Open and Wimbledon – the first Slam successes of his career – as well as making the final of the French Open and claiming gold at the Paralympics. He also won the men’s doubles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and took the silver medal in that discipline of the Paralympics.

Reid will hope to add another trophy to his cabinet when he takes on Joachim Gerard of Belgium in the final at the Olympic Park in London after his straightforward 6-2, 6-1 victory over Houdet who he deposed as world No.1.

Reid came into his match having only dropped one set in his three round-robin games and he was in fine fettle against the Frenchman,

He raced into a 4-0 lead in the first set and with Houdet struggling to deal with his powerful groundstrokes and precision, the match was over quickly. Reid admitted that hitting the No.1 spot felt “incredible” as he reflected on a year to remember.

“It feels incredible to be world number one,” Reid said. “It has been the best year of my career and to come here in the last tournament of the year and take the number one spot off Stephane shows I have earned it. Tomorrow’s final is bonus territory.”