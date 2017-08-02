Wimbledon women’s draw is wide open

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova may have dominated the headlines in 2017, but both will be absent from Wimbledon at what promises to be the most open women’s draw in recent memory.

With Williams pregnant and Sharapova injured – the Russian therefore avoiding the trial of having to qualify following her return from a doping ban – the way is clear for one of the chasing pack to step forward.

There are certainly plenty of contenders. Of the 22 grand slam singles titles up for grabs in the last five years, 10 have been claimed by Williams and the other 12 by nine different players.

The only other three to have twice put their name to a major trophy in that time are Angelique Kerber, who is woefully out of form, Victoria Azarenka, who gave birth in December and has played one tournament in 13 months, and the missing Sharapova.

Kerber’s demise has been the most surprising. The German ended last year on a high, having won the US Open and snatched from Williams the number one ranking but she has reached one final in 12 attempts since.

Azarenka will be hoping to follow Roger Federer’s Australian Open example in proving that absence can make the feet go faster but it would be an even taller order for the Belarussian, who has not gone past the quarter-finals at Wimbledon since 2012. Another looking to make a fairytale comeback at SW19 will be Petra Kvitova, a two-time champion who was the victim of a knife attack at her home in December and required four hours of surgery on her left and playing hand.

Kvitova returned at the French Open last month, where she lost in the second round, but she has always posed the greatest threat on grass.

“I love to play on the grass, especially at Wimbledon,” Kvitova said.

“I have great memories. I think it’s kind of my style of game is really suited to playing on grass when I’m playing really fast.”

Perhaps there is room for a less-established name to come to the fore.

Newly crowned Eastbourne champion Karolina Pliskova, at 6ft 1in and boasting a booming serve, is well equipped to go deep, especially after a surging ten months that has seen her reach the US Open final, Australian Open quarter-final and French Open semi-final.

Jelena Ostapenko, the new queen of Roland Garros and youngest major champion since 2006, is also high on confidence and momentum.

“I think grass is my favourite surface,” Ostapenko said.

“I think I can do well on grass. I have a good serve and good backhand and forehand so for grass, I think it’s good.”

If caution is needed, however, Ostapenko need only look at Garbine Muguruza, who 12 months ago was looking to carry her own first French Open-winning form across the Channel.

On her day, Muguruza can carve any opponent open but just one major quarter-final, in Melbourne, over the last 12 months hardly inspires confidence this summer.

American big-hitters Madison Keys and Coco Vandeweghe are two talents also hoping to take their place among the elite, but it might be that Williams can look closer to home for a compatriot to fill her shoes.

Older sister Venus, now 37, played her first match at Wimbledon the same month Ostapenko was born, but just as the seven-time grand slam champion’s days at the latter end of major tournaments looked to be over, she has brought them roaring back.

Venus reached the semis at Wimbledon 12 months ago and, to prove it was no fluke, the final at the Australian Open in January. Going one further on her favourite surface is no longer out of the question.

And what of Britain’s big hope Johanna Konta? At number eight in the world, Konta has shown herself to be a genuine threat at grand slams and on grass, her bending serve should prove a deadly weapon.

But, with only one win to her name at the French Open and Wimbledon combined, Konta has it all to prove away from the comfort of her preferred hard courts. She may never have a better year to do it.