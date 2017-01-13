Three champions may block Andy Murray’s path to Aussie glory

Sir Andy Murray may have to beat no fewer than three former champions to win this year’s Australian Open.

As World No 1, he is the top seed in Melbourne and scheduled to face six-times winner and defending champion Novak Djokovic in the final. The quarter-finals, though, could see the Scot up against four-times champion Roger Federer, who has slipped down the rankings after a six-month break while he recovered from knee trouble. Then, if the seedings work out, Federer’s fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who won the title in 2014, is due to be Morray’s foe.

However, the draw hasn’t been entirely unkind to reigning Olympic and Wimbledon champion Murray. He plays world No 93 Illya Marchenko in the first round with Sam Querrey due to be his first seeded opponent in the third round.