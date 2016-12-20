Tennis star Petra Kvitova injured in knife attack at home

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has been attacked with a knife and robbed in her home in Prostejove, Czech Republic, her publicist Karel Tejkal has said.

The 26-year-old injured her racket-holding left hand in the assault, which saw 5,000 Czech Koruna (around £155) stolen, according to sport.cz.

Tejkal said it was not a targeted attack.

He told sport.cz: “It is apparently a random criminal act, Petra is now in the care of doctors.”

Kvitova has now gone to Brno Trauma Hospital for assessment of her injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.

Earlier on Tuesday Kvitova announced on Twitter she would be missing January’s Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia as she continues to recover from a foot injury.