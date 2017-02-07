Tennis Scotland adds six more schools to national project

The pilot year for the School of Tennis project has proved to be such a success in growing the game that Tennis Scotland and the Tennis Foundation have announced that six additional schools will be joining the programme for 2017.

The School of Tennis pilot was launched in Edinburgh last year involving Firrhill High, Liberton High and James Gillespie’s High, with the project funded by the Tennis Foundation and supported by City of Edinburgh Council and Tennis Scotland.

The chosen schools were extremely fortunate to have access to coaches and Liberton enjoyed the highlight of a visit by Judy Murray.

Thirty schools applied for the next phase – and the successful list is Boroughmuir High, Dunblane High, Forres Academy, Hyndland Secondary, Musselburgh Grammar and St Mungo’s High.

Maura McNeil, head teacher of Hyndland Secondary School is delighted that her school is going to be part of the programme.

“We are extremely excited about becoming a School of Tennis,” she said. “We understand the vast opportunities this brings with it for the young people of Hyndland Secondary and our cluster primary schools.

“We will work in close partnership with Western Tennis and Racquets Club.”

Ann Rossiter, chair of Moray Tennis Forum, was also thrilled to hear of the successful bid.

“Forres Academy is absolutely delighted to be chosen for the School of Tennis Programme,” she commented. “We are looking forward to developing our school and community links for the benefit of our students and staff and also for the development of the sport in Forres.”