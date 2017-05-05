Struggling Novak Djokovic splits with his coaching team

Novak Djokovic has announced he has split from his long-term coaching team, saying he needs to “find the winning spark on the court again”.

Coach Marian Vajda, fitness coach Gebhard Gritsch, and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic have mutually agreed to part company with the 12-time grand slam champion after working together for more than eight years.

Vajda has been a mainstay of Djokovic’s team since 2006 and was a commanding figure within his coaching set-up, while Amanovic has been part of the world No 2’s team for more than ten years.

Gritsch, who introduced a sports science based training schedule, was with the Serbian for exactly eight years and following discussions about the 29-year-old’s recent results and private issues of the three coaches, Djokovic has opted to make wholesale changes.

Djokovic has struggled since winning last year’s French Open, losing in the third round at Wimbledon later that summer and a second-round loss at this year’s Australian Open.

Djokovic, who will not make an immediate announcement on a new coaching team, said: “I am forever grateful to Marian, GG and Miljan for a decade of friendship, professionalism and commitment to my career goals. It was not an easy decision, but we all felt that we need a change.

“I want to continue raising the level of my game and stamina and this is a continuous process. I am a hunter and my biggest goal is to find the winning spark on the court again.”