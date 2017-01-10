Sir Andy Murray wants to work in football after tennis

Sir Andy Murray has revealed he would like to explore coaching once he quits tennis – and has not ruled out an audacious move into football.

Asked about what he planned to do for after he retires from playing, he told the Times: “Something within British tennis probably, potentially coaching another player. I would like to do something in football. I watch loads of it. I am into my fantasy sports a lot.

“I would like to try my hand at coaching at some stage but I wouldn’t think immediately after I finish. I would like to spend a lot of time at home with family and see my child, or children, growing up.”

Murray’s grandfather Roy Erskine played for Hibs in the 1950s.