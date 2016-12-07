Scots wheelchair tennis star Gordon Reid to receive civic honour

Scottish wheelchair tennis player and current World No.1 Gordon Reid is to receive a civic honour on Wednesday afternoon.

Reid, 25, has enjoyed an incredible year. The Glasgow-based player won both the Australian and Wimbledon wheelchair singles tournaments and ends the year on top of the World Rankings.

He also picked up a gold medal at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio.

Reid is to be admitted as an honorary freeman of Argyll and Bute in recognition of his outstanding sporting success and achievements.

He said after reaching the No.1 spot: “It feels incredible to be world number one. It has been the best year of my career.”

