Roger Federer remains the darling of Centre Court

Six men over 30 had advanced to the second week of Wimbledon by the time Mr Saturday Night strode on to Centre Court. Roger Federer – let’s call him the most distinguished of the men – was quietly determined to join them.

The stylist’s stylist – who has both a literary fan club and a ladies-of-a-certain-age fan club, so all bases covered there – was booked to appear in SW19 primetime after his warm-up act, Novak Djokovic.

There’s no shame in that for Djokovic. Almost everyone in the competition is a fluffer for The Fed. No-one can compete with the love which floats his way. And if the seven-times Swiss champion was to meet Andy Murray in next Sunday’s final, the crowd would have an interesting choice to make.

Now 35, Federer is through to tomorrow’s fourth round after a straight-sets win over Germany’s Mischa Zverev, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 6-4. Told afterwards that seven over 30 making it to the fourth round had never happened before, Federer started a count with his fingers. “Is Novak over 30 yet?” he smiled. “I don’t want to put him there if he’s not. Is Andy? Ah yes, I remember congratulating him! But, you know, it’s really been the case for some time now that we just seem to not go anywhere.

“It’s nice to see the guys still hanging on, still enjoying the tour, still being tough out there, and making it difficult for the youngsters to break through. There is a bit of that clash right now: the young ones trying to push out especially the 35-plus ones. But then there’s a strong, strong team as well around the generation of Rafa [Nadal] and Murray and Djokovic as well.”

Of his latest encounter, Federer said: “It was a good match, a fun match. The crowd were unbelievable once again. Mischa is a great guy and I think we fed off each other. I enjoyed it for sure.”

The very first game contained some of the classic Federer moves. There was the forehand drive played off bouncing feet. There was the second serve so soft it was almost kissed (but would invariably find its spot). Then there was the backhand whipcrack with his racket finishing at 12 o’clock which he’ll doubtless be using to fox the grandchildren every summer when he’s old and leathery and finally departed his stage.

The Centre Court has seen him hit countless high-aesthetic winners. They never tire of them and always “Oooh!” In the fourth game Federer secured a break but at least Zverev was getting on the board. He’s one of two victims of a Federer double-bagel in a Tour match. He did even better in the seventh game, achieving a break of his own.

At 5-5 on Federer’s serve Zverev was up luv-30. Feder quick hands at the net seemed to save the situation but then Zverev reached break point. This was the vertiginous summit of the entire match for him. Federer’s serve came to his rescue but Zverev, although a muscular-looking opponent, was timid. He never had a chance in the tie-break.

Federer over-hits are rare, meriting a reaction which is difficult to convey in print, but sticking on an additional “o” might work: “Ooooh!” The gasps are ever more pronounced when he skies a shot off the frame. Poor Zverev never heard these sounds enough and succumbed to an early break in the second set. Though he more or less kept pace Federer increased his advantage with the sort of flourish that fancy-dan footballers like Riyad Mahrez – watching from the posh seats on Sporting Saturday – must have admired.

With the break in the third set once again coming quickly it was time for Federer to conserve energy. Zverev had never taken a set off him and there was little chance of that happening here. Few shots were FedExed after that – there will be stiffer challenges to come. The inevitable end for the No.30 seed came with an almost inevitable ace, the 13th of yet another display of casual brilliance. Few can see past the Fab Four – Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray – as a winner. There hasn’t been any other kind since Lleyton Hewitt 15 years ago. Nevertheless this is the first time the quartet has had a block-booking confirmed for the second week since 2011. “I think that’s great but I’m not that surprised,” said Federer. “I thought everyone was going to find their form, especially Andy and Novak.”

Next up for Federer is Grigor Dimitrov, another to whom he’s never lost, but Wimbledon’s charming man stressed: “Every time I’ve played him he’s been stronger.”