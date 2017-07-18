Roger Federer ‘can’t wait’ to play Andy Murray’s Glasgow fundraiser

Roger Federer, still buzzing from his historic eighth Wimbledon win, yesterday confirmed that come hell or high water, he will make his first trip to Scotland in November for Andy Murray’s charity fundraiser.

The sport’s greatest player is picking his schedule carefully these days. For Federer to keep his soon-to-be 36-year-old body in shape to challenge for more titles, he must be careful.

So, the US Open? Check. Montreal? Maybe not. Cincinnati? We’ll see. The Hydro in Glasgow on 7 November? Absolutely.

He will take part in ‘Andy Murray Live’, with all funds raised to be shared between Unicef (for which Murray is a UK ambassador) and a local Scottish charity. And the date is already in Federer’s diary.

The Swiss is returning a favour as Murray played in Federer’s charity exhibition event in Zurich in April. That said, the suggestion that this year’s Wimbledon champion would take on last year’s champion in an all-or-nothing showdown for the All England Club trophy was swiftly knocked down.

“Now it’s in here, it’s mine so we’re not putting it up for grabs now!” Federer said, sitting next to the glittering Wimbledon trophy. “Not a one, quick match showdown. No, we’re not going to do that.

“We’re going to have a good time and I think it’s wonderful what he’s doing in his philanthropic efforts, good causes.

“I think we can do so much more in tennis. He was wonderful in Zurich. When people came away from it, so many people told me how much fun Andy actually was, what a great sport he was so I was so happy he did that and I can’t wait to return the favour.”