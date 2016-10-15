Novak Djokovic in shock semi-final loss in Shanghai

Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut pulled off a huge shock in the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters, knocking out Novak Djokovic.

World No 1 Djokovic was a comfortable favourite to reach a 10th final of the season, but was dispatched in straight sets by the 15th seed.

Roberto Bautista Agut celebrates his shock win over world No 1 Novak Djokovic in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals. Picture: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

A 6-4, 6-4 success was a real landmark win for the 28-year-old Bautista Agut.

Prior to this clash, he had a 0-5 losing record against Djokovic and a 0-5 record when playing world number ones.

He showed no regard for the statistics, though, and broke the Serb four times during what is arguably the best win of his career.

Agut will play either Andy Murray or Gilles Simon in the final on Sunday. The pair meet in today’s other semi-final.

