No 1 Jamie and partner lose out in semi

Jamie Murray could not make it a family double as he and Bruno Soares suffered a disappointing defeat in the semi-finals of the ATP World Tour Finals.

Murray and Soares were guaranteed to finish the year as the world’s number one doubles team after defeat for Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Friday.

But, after three victories in their round-robin matches, they were outplayed by South Africa’s Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram of the US and went down 6-1 6-4 in exactly an hour. It was quite a contrast to the three-and-a-half-hour epic Andy Murray battled through against Milos Raonic to reach the singles final, causing a delay to the doubles and surely providing less-than-ideal preparation to a match for his brother.

Jamie certainly began the contest as if his mind was on other things and he and Soares were a set down after only 21 minutes.

The Brazilian, meanwhile, knew winning the title here would be enough to see him crowned individual world number one in doubles but it was he who dropped serve twice in the second set.

Klaasen and Ram will play Finland’s Henri Kontinen and Murray’s former partner John Peers of Australia in the final.