Murray wins Sportsperson of the Year accolade

Andy Murray’s remarkable year of success continued last night when he was named 2016 Scottish Sportsperson of the Year at the Team Scotland Scottish Sports Awards in Edinburgh.

Murray’s oustanding season saw him win the second Wimbledon crown of his career and become the first player to defend an Olympic singles title. He also reached the finals of the Australian and French Opens.

It is the third time Murray has won the Emirates Lonsdale Trophy awarded to the Scottish Sportsperson of the Year.

The first time was in 2012 when he won the title jointly with Sir Chris Hoy. He was outright winner the following year after his first Wimbledon title.

Murray said: “It has been a fantastic season for me winning Wimbledon and retaining my Olympic title and I am delighted to be awarded the 2016 Scottish Sportsperson of the Year Award for the third time, particularly given all the incredible performances by other Scots this year.”

More than 50 Scottish Olympians and Paralympians from the recent Games in Rio were at the awards ceremony at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

It was a special night for tennis, with Britain’s Davis Cup Team named Team of the Year, and Gordon Reid Para-sport Athlete of the Year.

Heather Stanning’s five-year winning streak in the coxless pairs, culminating in a second Olympic gold with Helen Glover, gave her the nod for Female Athlete of the Year ahead of fellow rower Katherine Grainger and cyclist Katie Archibald, while Grainger’s outstanding achievements over a long and illustrious career were also recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Triple Paralympic medallist in athletics, Maria Lyle, 16, took the Sir Peter Heatly Trophy for the Young Athlete of the Year.

Sporting Moment of the Year was Hibernian’s last minute winner by David Gray to lift the Scottish Cup after a 114-year wait.