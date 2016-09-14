Murray brothers back in Scotland for Davis Cup preparations

Andy Murray was back in Scotland yesterday as he began preparations for the Davis Cup semi-final with Argentina.

Murray and Great Britain team-mates Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot practised at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, venue for the tie which begins on Friday with two singles rubbers.

World No 2 Andy Murray practises at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow, ahead of this weekends Davis Cup semi-final against Argentina. Picture: PA

History does not favour the home side – they have not beaten Argentina since 1928. But Britain will be able to count upon a raucous support as they continue the defence of the trophy they won last year for the first time in 79 years, defeating Belgium in the final.

The Emirates was also the venue for the 2015 semi-final when the Murrays and co beat Australia.

Argentina can boast Juan Martín del Potro in their ranks, and he is expected to be joined in the team by Federico Delbonis, Leonardo Mayer and Guido Pella.

Murray is expected to team up with older brother Jamie in the doubles on Saturday, with the reverse singles scheduled for Sunday.

France and Croatia will contest the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios says he’s confident of being fit to lead Australia into its Davis Cup tie against Slovakia in Sydney.

Kyrgios hasn’t played since a hip injury caused him to retire from his third-round match against Illya Marchenko at the US Open nine days ago. But he says the hip is better now and he’s “playing probably the best tennis I have”.

The Australians, who will play the tie on grass in Sydney, must beat a depleted Slovakia team to retain their place in the 16-team World Group for 2017.