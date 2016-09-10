More grand slam glory for Jamie Murray at US Open

Jamie Murray won his second grand slam title of the year, joining forces with Bruno Soares of Brazil to triumph at the men’s doubles at the US Open in New York.

The pair beat Pablo Carreno-Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

The victory at Flushing Meadows comes eight months after Murray and Soares clinched the doubles title at the Australian Open.

Dunblane’s Murray lost in the final in New York last year with previous partner John Peers but went one better this time around with Soares.

