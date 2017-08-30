Ministers back Judy Murray tennis academy plan

The Scottish Government intend to approve Judy Murray’s plan to build a state-of-the-art tennis centre at Park of Keir in Dunblane.

Ms Murray, the mother of world singles No 1 Andy Murray and doubles champion Jamie Murray, wants to build a tennis academy that will provide affordable courts and a centre of excellence that will train up an army of coaches to ensure a tangible Scottish legacy of her sons’ remarkable feats.

The development will feature 12 tennis courts and a golf academy. It also includes the creation of a hotel, multi-user sports pitch, museum, visitor centre and 19 houses.

Kevin Stewart, the Minister for Local Government and Housing, said:

“Having carefully considered all aspects of the planning report, I am minded to grant planning permission in principle for this development - subject to conditions and the conclusion of a planning obligation.

“I have concluded that the development is of significant regional and national significance. It will bring strong benefits to Scottish sport, helping in the development of elite competitors, while also providing facilities for the community. There will also be economic benefits, both to the local area and more widely.

“The next step is for the planning authority and developer to work together to agree to discharge the planning obligation. Once Scottish Ministers are satisfied, they will then be able to formally grant planning permission for the proposal.”

Speaking earlier in the year, Ms Murray said she hoped the Park of Keir plan would be a boost to her desire to build on the Murray tennis legacy, which she fears is in danger of being squandered by a lack of investment in facilities.

She said: “In the last ten years since Andy and Jamie have been at the top of the game we haven’t had one new pay and play indoor court in Scotland that is open to the public.”

“It’s difficult to grow the game if you can’t play it 12 months of the year. You can’t build a really strong coaching workforce of excellence if you can’t show a career in it.”

